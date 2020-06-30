Kangana Ranaut On #MeToo Allegations Against Sushant Singh, 20 Years Of 'Refugee' & More

Today, on June 30, 2020, Kangana Ranaut called out the old #MeToo allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful message as her film, Refugee, completed 20 years. Here are some of today's top entertainment and celebrity stories.

Kangana Ranaut Calls The Old #MeToo Allegations Against Sushant Singh Rajput A 'Fake Trap'

Also Read | Celina Jaitly Responds To A User Who Called 'Arun Jaitley' Her Father

Its very easy to isolate anyone play with their mind make them depressed and then suggest suicide as a long term solution to their unbearable pain, many vulnerable minds have fallen in to this trap https://t.co/GSYjcf9iTb — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 29, 2020

Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut called out the fake #MeToo allegations that were made against Sushant Singh Rajput. In her post, Kangana Ranaut pointed out that it was very easy to isolate anyone by playing with their mind to make them depressed. She then alleged that after he was depressed, people suggested suicide to him as a long term solution.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Beautiful Message As 'Refugee' Completes 20 Years

Also Read | Aamir Khan's Cameo Appearance In Ira Khan's Live Workout Session Can't Be Missed; Watch

Taking to social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt post to celebrate 20 years of Refugee. She thanked all her fans for their love, support, and strength. She also thanked Abhishek Bachchan for being the best and sweetest co-star. Kareena Kapoor Khan also claimed that she made the best decision of her life by becoming an actor.

Vivek Oberoi Turns Producer For Upcoming Concept Thriller 'Iti'; Announces Release Date

Vivek Oberoi recently shared the poster for his upcoming production, Iti. He revealed that Iti was the very first production of his personal production house, Oberoi Mega Ent. Vivek Oberoi added that the film was a high concept thriller directed by Vishal Mishra.

Fans Demand Bharat Ratna For Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood; Call Them 'real Heroes'

Also Read | 'Such A Shame': Kangana Reacts On Vidyut Jammwal Being Snubbed From OTT Announcement Event

Several netizens took to Twitter to demand Bharat Ratna Awards for actors Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood. As Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood are helping thousands of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, many are calling them the 'real heroes'. Here are some fans who believe that Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood should get the highest civilian honour of India.

The real hero of this crisis no one came out for the migrants gbu you brother #Akshaykumar #sonusood 🙏❤️ https://t.co/mBPYCXjFIE — Vshal (@Vshal56508958) June 29, 2020

They both deserve Bharat Ratna❤️🙌



Respect to thier hardwork and love towards the nation❤️#AkshayKumar #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/52I2Cs5whD — ꪖꪗꪊડꫝ🍷 آیوش🖤🐒 (@cutee_teddy) June 24, 2020

#India needs real like these #AkshayKumar & #SonuSood



Real Hero's of India



Not like some actors who are nowhere to be seen now ! pic.twitter.com/TQCXx4gbGn — ranjeet 👑 (@akkian_RT) June 21, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh Says He Whistled At Abhishek Bachchan's Entry At 'Refugee' Premiere

I remember being there at the premier of Refugee.. excited to watch Abhishek Bachchan on screen.. Whistled at his entry- the Bachchan Run....never knew one day I would act with him. #20YearsOfRefugee love you my brother. https://t.co/yp9pMAb6TZ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 30, 2020

Today is the 20th anniversary of Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor khan's film, Refugee. Both Kareena and Abhishek shared heartfelt posts in tribute of the film. Even Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to honour the 20-year-old film. Riteish Deshmukh claimed that he was at the premiere of Refugee and that he even whistled at the screen when Abhishek Bachchan showed up.

Also Read | Maniesh Paul On Comparisons With Amitabh Bachchan: ‘If Only I Can Be 10% As Good As Him'

[Promo from Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.