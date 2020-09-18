3 Arrested By Hyderabad Cops Over Suicide Of Telugu Actor Sravani For Alleged Harassment

Three people including television actor Devaraja Reddy, realtor Sai Krishna Reddy and Tollywood producer Ashok Reddy have been arrested by the Hyderabad police for the suicide of television actress Sravani. The 26-year-old ended her life on September 8, allegedly due to the harassment of the three accused. All three have been charged with abetment to suicide.

Earlier this week, TV actor Ambati Devaraja Reddy (24) and realtor Mangamuthula Sai Krishna Reddy(28) were arrested by the SR Nagar police in the city, Tollywood producer Gummakonda Ashok Reddy, of 'RX-100' fame, surrendered before the police on Wednesday. All three have been sent to judicial custody.

'They continued to harass her'

Sravani, who is a native of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, came to Hyderabad eight years ago to work in TV serials. She acted in popular serials like 'Manasu Mamatha' and 'Mounaragam'. On September 8, Sravani went to shower and did not return even after an hour. Her family, who were sitting in the next room, grew suspicious and broke the door open and found her unconscious. She was rushed to a corporate hospital where doctors declared her "brought dead".

AR Srinivas, the joint commissioner of police, told the media that in her last phone conversation with Devaraja Reddy, Sravani accused the three of driving her to suicide. "The three accused were in a relationship with the actress at different points in time and each had promised to marry her. They continued to harass her over her other relationships," the officer said.

Going into the details of the accused, the police said, "Sravani met Sai Krishna in 2015 and the two were in a relationship for three years before parting ways. Sai Krishna was also acquainted with her family and had supported them financially. In 2017, Sravani acted in the film ‘Prematha Karthik’ which was produced by Ashok Reddy. It was during this period that she was in a relationship with him. Ashok Reddy, who went on to produce the hit film RX-100, remained in touch with her family after their break-up."

READ | Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai's location tracked amid CBI summons demand in Sushant case

"Sravani met Devaraja Reddy on TikTok in August 2019. As Devaraja was an aspiring actor, both of them shot many TikTok videos which went viral. Devaraja Reddy came to Hyderabad in November to audition for a serial and stayed with Sravani and her family for nine days. It was then that he came across Sai Krishna Reddy and Ashok Reddy on Sravani’s phone and started suspecting her. He began avoiding her and things between the two became sour to an extent that both their families filed cases against each other in June 2020," briefed the police.

According to the police, Sravani tried to patch things up with Devaraja Reddy. “Upon finding out the same, Ashok Reddy, Sai Krishna Reddy and family members of the late actor harassed the deceased physically and mentally,” said the investigating officer.

READ | If Republic & Arnab ask Thackerays questions, what's wrong?: Ex-MP, current MLA & Ex-DyCM

A day before she died by suicide, Sravani met Devaraja Reddy. “While they were about to leave the hotel after dinner at around 10.30 pm, Sai Krishna Reddy came and tried to attack Devaraja Reddy. But Sravani intervened, Sai Krishna Reddy slapped Sravani and forcibly took her in an auto to her house,” the police said. Around 6 pm on September 8, she spoke to Devaraja Reddy and said she was ending her life due to the harassment of the three.

READ | Sravani Kondipally of Telugu series 'Manasu Mamata' fame dies by suicide: Reports

READ | Narendra Singh Tomar gets Harsimrat Badal's ministry as President accepts her resignation

(Photo credits: Instagram/@sravani_actor)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.