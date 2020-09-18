Disha Salian's Fiance Rohan Rai's Location Tracked Amid CBI Summons Demand In Sushant Case

Amid the various revelations being unearthed around Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's death and BJP's Nitesh Rane writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to provide security for Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai, Republic Media Network's sources have sensationally revealed that Rohan Rai was in Nagpur till Thursday. Top investigative agencies are keeping a watch on Rohan Rai's moves and being in Nagpur are under the scanner, sources said.

As per sources, Rohan Rai is likely to be called for questioning by the CBI. Nitesh Rane has claimed that he had contacted Rohan 15 days after Disha's death and that he knows everything about what happened to Disha before she fell to her death on June 8. Earlier, Rane also questioned Rohan Rai’s whereabouts and his alleged departure to his village in Mangaluru. The politician went to the extent of saying that if Rohan doesn't clear the air about what happened on the night of June 8, he will himself go the CBI and reveal everything.

CBI's probe into Disha-SSR case link

The CBI has already called in persons linked to Disha Salian as they probed the Sushant case. The first name was Bunty Sajdeh, who is the CEO of Cornerstone, the company for which Disha used to work as a celebrity manager. Sajdeh, known for being friends with Bollywood and cricket stars, had been called in multiple times.

The second name was Uday Singh Gauri, who is a talent manager and a friend of Disha. He had also called Sushant a day before his death, on June 14. Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The flat was the one in which Rohan had been living in, and reportedly one they were planning to move in after their marriage.

Maharashtra's Home Minister evades Republic

Soon after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian had dialled '100' - meaning she called the police - after the alleged party which she attended in Juhu on June 8, the day she died, Republic Media Network confronted Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

He was asked five questions by Republic TV's reporter on Nitesh Rane's claims questioning the role of the Mumbai Police. The state Home Minister chose to remain tight-lipped and walked away with folded hands. Mumbai Police has already been under scrutiny for its probe in both the cases and this disclosure by Nitesh Rane only raises more eyebrows on the police force.

The following is Nitesh Rane's letter to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking security for Rohan Rai:

