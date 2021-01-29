30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Review: This Film Is To Entertain Fans With Its Comedy Scenes

Director: Munna

Cast: Amritha Aiyer, Harsha Chemudu, Pradeep Machiraju

Producer: Babu S.V under the banner SV Productions

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Release Date: January 29, 2021

The highly awaited film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela by Pradeep Machiraju has finally hit theatres today (January 29). So far, the film has received mixed reviews and audiences enjoy the comedic timing of the actor and screenplay. The film is based on a couple who discover that in the past life, they are reincarnated and shared an extraordinary bond. The romantic drama Helmed by Munna Dhulipudi is funded by Babu SV under his banner SV productions.

The film starts with the quest of the characters to find out whether or not there is true love. And in 1947, the story goes into flashback, beginning with Neeli Neeli Aakasham, a hit song with great visuals. The flashback episode ends with an emotional touch and the movie continues in the current mode. Pradeep aka Arjun is a college student in this story and the scenes from the comedy college are certain to evoke a laugh. In the movie, Amritha Aiyer gets a decent role. She is as important as the hero to the story.

Post the intermission, the twist in the tale happens and it certainly takes one by surprise. One more twist with daily scenes after 30mins into the second half. In the movie, the gender confusion comedy does not work well. Scenes of mother sentiment seem quite fitting. The scenes of friendship cause the love between Pradeep and Amritha to blossom. Finally, there's an answer to the twist in the movie. All emotions have a happy ending and, after years, Pradeep-Amritha finds her true love. On a happy note, the film ends.

What works?

The best way to watch this Munna directorial is to dive in with no expectations whatsoever, and the film may surprise you with its unpredictable nature. While Amritha Aiyer and Pradeep steal the show with their promising portrayals respectively, actors including Harsha Chemudu and many more stay true to their characters. The film's plot overall doesn't disappoint one completely and but it not entirely amazing either. The comedy scenes in the film are sure to entertain fans.

What does not work?

In the climax, the central conflict surrounding 'true love' is simply resolved with a single stroke. The psychological relation and drama associated with it, which is very critical to make the whole thing work, falls flat. Ultimately, the movie has over the top entertainment that operates in parts. But the main drama linked with the core story does not work that well.

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela ratings: 3/5

