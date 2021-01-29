'30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela' Reviewed By Twitterati; Fans Call It 'entertaining'

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela reviews by people who saw the film on its opening day have arrived on Twitter. Netizens who caught the film on its very first day in theatres can be seen commenting on the plot, the tone and the individual performances in the movie. Some Twitter users, on the other hand, can be seen dwelling into more technical aspects of the film while giving their reviews.

Also Read: 'Bhouri' Movie Review: A Hard-hitting Film About Exploitation Of Women In Rural India

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela movie's review by Twitterati:

#30RojulloPreminchadamEla Good Movie 👌🏻



First half -

3 Songs , comedy



Second half - @Actor_Amritha performance + Glamour

Sentiment ( mother ,sister)

Climax



Nice debut Movie @impradeepmachi 👌🏻 — ʌınɐʎ (@VintageVinnu) January 29, 2021

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Saiyaan Ji' Is A Visual Treat, But That's About It; Review Inside

#30RojulloPreminchadamEla

Movie starts with an entertaining first half & ends on an emotional note. Appropriate screentime with good plot.

Movie consists full of references & Mannerisms of our stars which clicked very well.

Decent performance by @impradeepmachi @Actor_Amritha — United Tollywood (@United_TFI_) January 29, 2021

Positive Reviews after First Half 🤩

Second half kuda +ve reviews ravali 🙏



Happy For you @impradeepmachi

Anna 👐#30RojulloPreminchadamEla — SuperKing (@Ak_TheDhfm) January 29, 2021

Also Read: 'Iru Dhuruvam' Web Series Review: The Crime Thriller Will Keep You Hooked; Read More

Halfway through #30RojulloPreminchadamEla @impradeepmachi is impressive as a hero. Dances well — A V A D (@avadsays) January 29, 2021

About the film

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is an Indian Telugu-language romantic film which has been helmed by debutant director Munna Dhulipudi. The project is also TV anchor Pradeep Machiraju's feature film debut. The Munna Dhulipudi directorial, which has opened in cinemas just a short while ago, has a female lead in Amritha Aiyer and a producer in Babu SV. As far as 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela IMDb review is concerned, as of this writing, the film has a rating of 9 out of 10 on the site. Details regarding 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela's Day 1 Box Office collections will be shared as and when they are made available by the makers of the romantic drama film.

Also Read: 'Nishabdham' Review: Anushka Shetty-Madhavan Starrer Fails To Impress

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.