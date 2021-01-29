Pradeep Machiraju Says He Didn't Hold Back '30RPE' Release; Says 'grateful It Got Delayed'

On January 28, 2021, Telugu actor Pradeep Machiraju opened up about the release of his debut film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, in an interview with Great Andhra. The actor answered if he had pressurised the producers to wait for the theatrical release of his debut film. The actor denied the rumours and said that producers are the captain of the film and that he believes that they should be the ones making decisions.

Pradeep Machiraju is grateful that 30 RPE got delayed

The actor was seen saying that he considers the producer as a captain of the film and that he should make the decisions over the release. He continued that the producer said they should wait until the theatres open again. Pradeep also stated the producer might have opted for ‘digital release’ if there was any further delay in the opening of the theatres.

Pradeep also said that he is grateful that the film got delayed and Neeli Neeli Aakasam song kept the vibes ‘alive and kicking’. The actor also gave credits to the music director Anup Rubens for helping him stand out with his music. He said that he dreamt of playing the lead role in a film and further extended his gratitude to the director Munna for launching him with 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela.

30 RPE release date and cast details

Directed by Munna Dhulipudi, 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is an upcoming Telugu romance drama, releasing on January 29, 2021. It features Pradeep Machiraju and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles. 30 RPE cast also has Subhalekha Sudhakar, Posani Krishna Murali, Hema, Harsha Chemudu, Hyper Aadi, Sivannarayana Naripeddi in the supporting roles. The plot of the film is based on reincarnation.

Initially, the film was scheduled to release on Ugadi 2020 but later was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The music is composed by Anup Rubens and lyrics are penned by Chandrabose. Its Neeli Neeli Aakasam song is already well received by the audience.

Pradeep Machiraju's movies

Pradeep Machiraju is best known for anchoring the show Gadasari Atta Sogasari Kodalu. For the show, he has also won State Nandi Award as the Best Anchor in the year 2014. Before making his debut, the actor has appeared in popular films such as Varudu, 100% Love, Julayi, Ramayya Vasthavayya and Bham Bolenath.

Image Source: A still from 30 RPE

