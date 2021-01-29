30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela review: A Typical Entertainer With Plenty Of Comedy & Romance

Telugu flick 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela starring Pradeep Machiraju and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles has hit the theatres on January 29, 2021. The new romance drama is expected to do pretty well at the box office as the film continues to garner huge appreciation for the actors’ performance, perfect comic timing and its already-hit song Neeli Neeli Aakasam. Set in Rajahmundry and Kerala, the romance drama is a typical entertainer with a box of comedy, romance and drama on point.

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela movie review

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela IMDb review

Produced by SV Babu, who has earlier produced Keratam and Andamaina Manasulo, the film marks as debut film for Pradeep in the lead role, while Amritha makes her Telugu debut with the film. The comic timing and the well-handled camera are to be praised for the perfect romance flick in Telugu. IMDB has rated the Telugu flick 8.7 out of 10 and has called it 'entertaining'. Twitteratti too has called the film 'entertaining and emotional'.

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela cast

Pradeep and Amritha can be seen in the lead roles. Directed by Munna Dhulipudi, 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela cast also includes Subhalekha Sudhakar, Posani Krishna Murali, Hema, Harsha Chemudu, Hyper Aadi, Sivannarayana Naripeddi in the supporting roles. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on Ugadi 2020 but later was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela plot

The plot of the film revolves around reincarnation. Pradeep and Amritha share a deep bond from their previous lives. In the film, after knowing their love forms, the couple sets out to set things straight. Pradeep can be seen playing a dual role- Arjun and Abbayigaru in the current and previous lives. Amritha too can be seen playing Akshara and Ammayigaru from her current and previous lives.

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela music

The music is composed by Anup Rubens and lyrics are penned by Chandrabose. Its Neeli Neeli Aakasam song has already become a hit and 'played on loop' by the audience. Sid Sriram and Sunitha Upadrashta have lent their voice for the melodious song. All three songs of the romance drama are released under the label of Lahari Music. Bollywood playback singer Armaan Malik too has sung Idera Sneham, while Meeko Dhandam is sung by Dhananjay and Mohana Bhogaraju.

Image Source: A still from 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela

