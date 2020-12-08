Chhavi Pandey Speaks About Her Character On The Show 'Prem Bandhan'

Starring Chhavi Pandey and Manit Joura, Prem Bandhan is an intriguing story of righteous and ethical girl Janki Srivastav, who shoulders the sole responsibility of her family. She is at a crossroads when she agrees to marry Harsh Shashtri, a man with a mysterious past. The title of the show Prem Bandhan is all about the couple's relationship after they tie a knot. The audience will get to see a different story as Prem Bandhan has a different concept. What makes the story a different one is how it does not follow a typical hero met heroine storyline.

Chhavi Pandey speaks about Prem Bandhan

Actor Chhavi Pandey recently spoke about her character in Prem Bandhan and said her character's name is Janki, adding that she is a very simple and loving girl, yet strong and independent. Chhavi Pandey added that she belongs to a middle-class family and has a lot of responsibilities of her family yet never cribs about it. She added that she can do anything to make her family happy. In spite of her background, she has worked hard to get a job in one of the biggest mobile companies in the country. Her character is very relatable to the girls in these small towns, Chhavi added.

The show Prem Bandhan is set in Darbhanga, Bihar. Speaking about the experience of working on a show's set based in Bihar, Chhavi Pandey said she was very excited to be a part of the show. The setting, dialogues, costumes and everything else just feels like home to her. Earlier, when Chhavi Pandey moved to Mumbai, she used to address herself as 'Hum' and not 'Mein', which she feels is an alien concept for Mumbaikars. However, the show helped her get back to her roots and address herself as 'hum' during conversations. The actor is loving to be a part of the show as a lead.



