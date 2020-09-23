32 Years Of 'Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi': Preeya Berde Jams To A Cult Song From The Film

Directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi released on September 23, 1988. The cult classic Marathi comedy film revolved around the story of four friends who disguise as women to have a roof over their head. Eventually, the four main leads fall in love with four different women, leading to hilarious situations.

The film completed 32 years today and on that occasion, Laxmikant Berde’s wife Preeya Berde shared a video with her favourite song from the movie, playing in the background.

Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi completes 32 years

Apart from Laxmikant Berde and Preeya Berde, the film also starred actors Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Siddharth Ray, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Ashwini Bhave and Nivedita Joshi. Apart from the characters, dialogues and storyline of the film, the songs from the film were also considered a cult.

One of the most popular songs from the film was Hridayi Vasant Fultana. Actor Preeya Berde who portrayed the character of Kamala in the film recently shared a video reminscing the song

On the film completing 32 years, Preeya Berde shared a video and said that cult song Hridayi Vasant Fultana hits different. The actor was dressed in a simple blue shirt and a pair of blue jeans. She enjoyed the music, seated in a car and got nostalgic about her shooting days of Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi.

The popular song Hridayi Vasant Fultana was sung by Anuradha Paudwal, Suresh Wadkar, Sudesh Bhosale, Uttara Kelkar, Shailendra Singh, Amit Kumar, Suhasini, Aparna Mayekar, and Sachin Pilgaonkar. The lyrics of the song were penned by Shantaram Nandgaonkar and Sudhir Moghe.

Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi borrowed its plot from a 1966 movie Biwi Aur Makan, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film was then remade in Telugu as Chitram Bhallare Vichitram, in Kannada as Olu Saar baari Olu, in Hindi as Paying Guests, in Punjabi as Mr & Mrs 420 and in Bengali as Jio Pagla in the year 2017.

