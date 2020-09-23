Popular Malayalam Actress KV Shanthi Passed Away At Age Of 81 In Chennai

Celebrated Malayalam actor KV Shanthi passed away at the age of 81. The actor had been ill for some time and breathed her last on September 21, in Chennai. KV Shanthi is survived by her son Shyam Kumar. The last rites and the funeral of the late actor took place on the evening of September 21. KV Shanthi was married to Sasikumar and together they had a son Shyam Kumar.

KV Shanthi dies at the age of 81

Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar Gives Glimpse Of His Reception Look With 'Kundali Bhagya' Co-stars

Born in Ettumanoor Kottayam, KV Shanthi came to Chennai at a very young age. She started her career in the entertainment industry as a dancer and soon went on to acting in films. KV Shanthi’s career as a dancer peaked when she was selected as the main dancer of the Uday Shankar Centre for Dance. She went on to perform in various countries across the world. So far, KV Shanthi has been a part of more than 50 films in Malayalam. She has also worked in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films as well. In the year, 1956, KV Shanthi also appeared in a Hindi film Chori Chori.

Also Read: Charu Asopa Celebrates 'first Rain Shower' With Husband Rajeev, Fans Call Them 'best Jodi'

KV Shanthi made her debut in acting in the year 1953 and was one of the leading actors of the Malayalam cinema during the 60s and the 70s. The actor was a frequent collaborator with Merryland Studio, the same production house who had producer her debut movie. KV Shanthi started her career in 1953 and was active until 1975. She was last seen in the film Akkaladama, in which she played a pivotal role.

Also Read: Krishna Shroff Spends Some Quality Beach Time With Boyfriend, Feels Blessed To Have Him

Some of KV Shanthi's notable works in the film industry include Padatha Paingili, Minnunnathellam Ponnalla, Achanum Makanum, Aana Valarthiyal Vanampady, Shree Rama Pattabhishekam, Kalayum Kaminiyum, Pattuthoovaala, Aana Valarthiyal Vanampadiyude Makan, Kaattumallika,CID in jungle,Atom Bomb, Doctor and Jeevikkan Anuvadhikuka.

Also Read: Unseen Photo Of The Day: Young Aamir Khan Looks Too Adorable In This Family Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.