A Look At Kishori Shahane's Life And Career Over The Years

Kishori Shahane is a well-known actor in the Marathi film industry. Besides acting she is also an eminent classical and folk dancer. The actor is married to Hindi filmmaker Deepak Balraj Vij. Kishori Shahane is a producer who helped make a film about the life of Sai Baba of Shirdi. The actor is known for appearing in Hindi soap operas like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Besides this, in the year 2019, she also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 2.

All you need to know about Kishori Shahane

Kishori Shahane's childhood and studies

Kishori Shahane was born on April 23, 1968, in Maharashtra. According to Wiki bio, the actor was good at academics and had a passion for acting since her childhood days. When Kishori was in her 9th grade, the actor got a chance to perform in a folk ballet named Durga Zhaali Gauri. It was after that moment that Kishori decided to be an actor. Soon, she started doing professional plays and dramas. When she was in her 11th standard, the actor was offered a role in the Marathi film named Prem Karuya Khullam Khulla along with Ashok Saraf and late Laxmikant Berde.

Soon, she enrolled herself in Mumbai's Mithibai college to pursue her graduation in commerce. During her college days, she was also crowned 'Miss Mithibai'. Also, reportedly, by the time Shahahe became a graduate, she had been part of more than 20 Marathi movies.

Kishori Shahane's personal life

Kishori was born into a Marathi family and got married into a Punjabi family. According to wikibio, she met her love Deepak Balraj Vir on the sets of Hafta Bandh. The duo dated for a while and got married in the year 1991. The adorable couple are proud parents of Bobby Vij, who is also stepping into the acting industry.

Kishori Shahane's career

Kishori Shahane started her acting career in the year 1987 with the Marathi film Prem Karuya Khullam Khulla. She rose to fame with Maherchi Sadi and Wajva Re Wajva. In the year 2003, she also participated in Mrs. Gladrags Beauty contest and won the runner up title.

Kishori Shahane's serials and movies

Kishore Shahane has worked in various Marathi blockbuster films including Ek Daaw Dhobi Pachhad, Nawara Majha Nawasacha, Maherchi Sadi, Wajawa Re Wajawa, Prem Karuya Khullam Khulla, Shaadi Mein Twist, Mohejo Daro, and many more. Some of her popular Marathi serials are Swpnanchya Palikadle, Don Kinari Doghi Aapan, Damini, Bandini, Vrundavan, and many more. Some of Kishori Shahane's serials in Hindi are Abhimaan, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Do Dil Ek Jaan, and many more.

