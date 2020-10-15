KBC 12 Contestant Swapnil Chavhan Quit Show Due To This Question: Here's The Answer

Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant Swapnil Chavhan took home an amount of Rs 25 lakh as he answered till the 13th question. He quit the show after seeing the 14th question which could have got him 50 lakhs as he wasn’t sure about the answer. Check out the answer to this question.

ALSO READ: KBC 12: Can You Ace This Quiz That Jay Kulshreshta Did To Win Rs. 12.5 Lacs?

KBC 12: Swapnil Chavhan quit the game for this question

Swapnil had answered till the 5th question in the October 13 episode. The time for the episode ran out and he became the roll-over contestant for the next episode. In Wednesday’s episode, he attempted seven more questions until the 13th and then quit the show as he could not answer the 14th question.

The 13th question that he wasn’t able to answer was: Which future president of the Indian Merchants' Chamber became President of the Indian National Congress in 1901? The options were: Pherozashah Mehta, Dinshaw Edulji Wacha, Badruddin Tyabji, Dadabhai Naoroji. Swapnil had used up all his lifelines and thus decided to play safe and take home the winning amount of Rs. 25,00,000.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Details Of KBC 12's 'Karamveer' Episode: 'Takes Your Sleep Away'

The right answer to this question was Dinshaw Edulji Wacha

Swapnil wasn’t able to play ahead but he sure impressed the audiences and Amitabh Bachchan himself. Swapnil Chavhan hails from Mumbai and previously a project engineer at a company where he served for almost 10 years. Since the year 2015, he's running his own company. However, the coronavirus pandemic had a great impact on his life as he had 12 projects in hand but when the lockdown was imposed in March 2020, there was no business for his company to work on. Due to the lack of business, he had to ask some people in his office to leave.

About the show KBC 12

KBC 12 premiered on September 28, 2020. The popular reality show airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday. The KBC 2020 timing is 9 PM. Apart from Sony TV, the game show is also streaming on SonyLiv App and SonyLiv.com. Viewers can tune in to Sony TV to watch the show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Behind-the-scenes Look On Twitter From The Sets Of KBC 12

ALSO READ: KBC 12: Frontline Warrior Talks About His Struggle During The COVID-19 Pandemic, See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.