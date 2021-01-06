A R Rahman Hops On Board For 'Cobra', Teaser To Be Out On January 9, See Tweet Here

A R Rahman is all set to join the team of Chiyaan Vikram's much-anticipated film titled Cobra. Cobra movie is an upcoming Tamil language supernatural thriller to be directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studios. Cobra cast includes Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Miya, and cricketer Irfan Pathan in pivotal roles. This film marks the Tamil debut of Srinidhi Shetty and the film debut of Irfan Pathan. The movie's shooting is currently in its final leg in Kolkata. Music of the film would be given by the legendary composer and singer, A R Rahman. Read on to know more about the production company's tweet welcoming the music maestro on board.

A R Rahman's music to be a part of Cobra movie

The makers of the film Cobra took to Twitter to welcome the legendary singer and composer A R Rahman on board their film. The production house which backs the film, Seven Screen Studios posted a tweet that read, "To the legendary @arrahman sir whom we are extremely honored to have onboard for #Cobra, Wishing you a fabulous birthday And to all the cinema fans out there, #CobraTeaser coming ur way on 9th Jan." The director of the movie, also took to his Twitter account to wish A R Rahman on his birthday, which falls today, January 6. You can see both the tweets here.

To the legendary @arrahman sir whom we are extremely honoured to have on- board for #Cobra, Wishing you a fabulous birthday



And to all the cinema fans out there, #CobraTeaser coming ur way on 9th Jan#ChiyaanVikram @AjayGnanamuthu @Lalit_SevenScr @IrfanPathan @SrinidhiShetty7 pic.twitter.com/Mkdc1e14kQ — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 6, 2021

A R Rahman's birthday falls on January 6, and the singer would turn 54 this year. A few days ago, Rahman shared a picture of his portrait with Tamil words within. The post shared on A R Rahman's Instagram was a gift, and a mark of tribute paid to the composer by Tamil Typography, a company specializing in typographic art. The words that were used to make up the sketch were the names of AR Rahman's songs. You can see the post here.

The Academy Award-winning singer recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video saying that he is going out of Chennai for a few days. He also asked his fans and followers to be safe. The music maestro lost his mother Kareema Begum, due to ill health in Chennai a few days ago, on December 28, 2020.

Image Credits: A R Rahman Official Instagram Account

