'A1 Express': Sundeep Kishan & Team Wrap Up Film's Shoot, Share BTS Video

Sundeep Kishan and the team of the upcoming sports comedy film, A1 Express, have wrapped up shooting of the highly-anticipated film. The sports feature is spearheaded by Denis Jeevan Kanukolanu in his directorial debut. A1 Express has a lead pair in Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi. The sports comedy feature has been in the production phase for a little over a year as of now.

Post-production work on full swing

6 months of Hockey Training..

Close to 1 year of staying in character..

14 kilos down..

Of course the Covid Scares & finally It’s a wrap for the climax of my most Ambitious film to date

#A1Express 🤟🏽

1 day of shoot left,Post Production on Full Swing :) #Hockey #Mohali #Punjab pic.twitter.com/yMTmotLfz4 — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) November 17, 2020

The actor had been regularly practicing hockey for a little over a year now and seems like he even stayed in character for six months. The upcoming sports comedy film is touted to have at least 20 scenes that are meant to give an audience an adrenaline rush. A1 Express is Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu’s directorial debut and is co-produced by Sundeep Kishan himself alongside TG Vishwa Prasad. A significant portion of the film was completed during the early months of this year, but had to be halted due to the nation-wide lockdown. The team resumed shoot on September 1 and were presumably at it ever since.

A1 Express cast

A1 Express cast includes Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles. The film will also see Murli Sharma and Raghu Babu in supporting roles. Eminent South Indian musical duo, Hiphop Tamizha, have worked as music directors on the upcoming film.

A1 Express release date

Reportedly, the team of Sundeep Kishan’s film is eyeing for early 2021 release. It is still unclear whether it will be a theatrical or a direct digital release.

As far as other projects are concerned, Sundeep Kishan was last seen in 2017’s Maanagaram (Translation: Metropolis) and Maayavan (Translation: The Wizard). A1 Express is Sundeep Kishan’s first film since then. Future projects include a yet-to-be-named slice of life comedy. Reportedly, his script selection process is inspired by the way Ayushmann Khurrana chooses his projects.

