Actor Thavasi Diagnosed With Cancer, Seeks Financial Aid In Viral Facebook Video

Tamil actor Thavasi, who is popularly known for his roles in Azhagarsamyin Kuthirai and Varuthapadaadha Vaalibar Sangam, has been diagnosed with cancer. The actor revealed the news in a video, where he looked unrecognizable as he requested financial aid. Read on to know more details about the story:

Thavasi diagnosed with cancer, seeks financial aid in video

Thavasi has been diagnosed with cancer recently and the actor shared a video where he urged to people of this country to provide him financial help. He looks unrecognizable in the video as the actor lokk lean. The video went viral on Facebook. However, even fans of the actor won’t be able to recognize Thavasi in the video as he looks quite different in the clip.

Thavasi, who was recognized for his iconic mustache is currently being treated in a hospital. The video’s purpose is to help Thavasi get more funds and financial aid for his cancer treatment.

In the video, Thavasi is seen requesting his fans to help him in an unfortunate situation. As per reports by Gallata, the actor is saying, “In a career spanning over 30 years, I have acted in movies starting from Kizhakku Cheemaiyile to Annaatthe. I never thought I’d be affected by such a disease. I am not able to do anything. I am not able to talk properly. I request all my fellow actors in the industry and the people of the state to help me recover from this so that I will be able to continue my acting.” In September 2019, he was also involved in a road mishap while returning with his crew after completing the filming of a serial and had suffered severe injuries.

