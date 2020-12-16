Aadhi Pinisetty's 'Good Luck Sakhi' Poster Unveiled By Keerthy Suresh On His Birthday

On the occasion of Tamil and Telugu film actor Aadhi Pinisetty's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film treated ardent fans of the actor with the poster of Good Luck Sakhi. His Good Luck Sakhi co-star Keerthy unveiled the poster on Aadhi's birthday to wish the South Indian actor as he rang in his 38th birthday. In the latest poster of the highly-anticipated Telugu sports drama, both Aadhi and Keerthy are seen sporting quirky looks.

Aadhi Pinisetty's new movie 'Good Luck Sakhi' working poster unveiled!

On December 15, 2020, National Film Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh penned a sweet birthday wish for co-actor Aadhi Pinisetty and unveiled the poster of their upcoming film together, Good Luck Sakhi.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram story, Keerthy wrote, "Happy Birthday Golirajuu! Have A Blessed Year Ahead #HappyBirthdayAadhiPinisetty (sic)". For the unversed, the Good Luck Sakhi cast also boasts of Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Ramakrishna and Rama Prabha in pivotal roles alongside the lead pair.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's Instagram Story below:

About Good Luck Sakhi, the Telugu film has the National Film Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor at its helm. Some of the well-known Nagesh Kukunoor's movies include Iqbal, Dor, Aashayein, Lakshmi and Dhanak to name a few. While the film is made in Telugu, it will also be dubbed and released in Tamil and Malayalam languages as well.

The upcoming sports drama is produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma under the banner Worth A Shot Motion Arts while its music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Although the film's release date has been kept under wraps, Good Luck Sakhi is expected to hit the big screens next year.

Meanwhile, apart from Good Luck Sakhi, Aadhi Pinisetty has two other upcoming films in his kitty as well. The 38-year-old will next be seen in director Prithvi Adithya's next titled CLAP. Earlier today, Aadhi took to his Instagram handle to announce wrapping the shoot of CLAP on Instagram as he wrote, "It's a wrap for #CLAP This journey is close to my heart... Now bringing it close to your (sic)". Furthermore, he will also star in the Tamil film Partner alongside Hansika Motwani.

