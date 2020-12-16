Keerthy Suresh Proves Her Love For 'chai' On World Tea Day; See Pic Inside

Keerthy Suresh treated fans to an amazing picture as she celebrated International Tea Day. She expressed how much she enjoys having her cup of tea, and thus posted a suitable picture to celebrate the occasion on World Tea Day. Fans loved the post shared by the actor and wrote a number of positive comments wishing her the same.

Also Read | Suriya First Film With Keerthy Was 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam' & Other Trivia About The Film

Keerthy Suresh greets fans on 'International Tea Day'

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Reveals One Lesson She Has Learnt While Filming 'Rang De'; Read Details

Keerthy Suresh is known to be a huge tea lover and the actor in the past has shared several images professing her love for tea. Thus on World Tea Day, the actor sported a gorgeous dress, as she sipped on a glass of tea. She posed for a camera in a candid shot as she looked away in the distance.

Sharing this image, she simply used a few hashtags to complete her caption. She thus stated that Tea is her favourite beverage and that she is a Tea and Chai lover. Further, the actor ended the hashtag caption by writing that she is enjoying her cup of Tea. Fans were in complete awe of the amazing picture shared by the actor and hailed proses to Keerthy Suresh for the amazing post. They too agreed and wished her on World Tea day and thus celebrated the event with her in the comments.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Remembers Savitri On Her 84th Birth Anniversary; Thanks 'Ma' For Everything

In the past as well Keerthy Suresh has shared her love for tea. In one of the posts, she can be seen clicked in a series of photographs where she poses with a quirky t-shirt. The actor can be seen leaning on a car as the crew in the background can be spotted. Her T-shirt read “Chai Premi” and thus implying she is a Tea lover.

The actor in the caption however mentioned that she is actually drinking coffee while wearing a Tea lover t-shirt. She explained that one is a Feeling while the other is an emotion for her. Keerthy Suresh also recalled that the picture was taken from the sets of Miss India. Thus fans loved thus image by Keerthy as well and showered tremendous love in the comments section of the picture.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Takes Revenge From Venky Atluri On 'Rang De' Sets; Warns Nithiin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.