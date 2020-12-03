Keerthy Suresh Takes Revenge From Venky Atluri On 'Rang De' Sets; Warns Nithiin

Keerthy Suresh recently took to Instagram to share a video. In the video, the actor can be seen actor . She is seen beating Venky Atluri with an umbrella and later running behind him holding the umbrella. Keerthy Suresh is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Rang De. The actor posted the video with the note, “1 down 1 more to go”. She also tagged actor Nithiin and wrote that her revenge is coming soon. Fans in huge numbers appreciated the video. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram video.

Keerthy Suresh's 'lesson learned'

Keerthy Suresh on Sunday, November 29 shared on her Instagram a picture of her taking a nap on the sets. She is sitting on a chair and has her eyes covered with a handkerchief while director Venky Atluri and actor Nithiin pose for the camera. Suresh mentioned how she has learned the lesson of never sleeping on the sets and how the other two are jealous of her getting to sleep. She also claimed that 'revenge' will be taken for clicking such a picture.

She wrote along with the picture, “Lesson learnt to never sleep in the middle of the sets! Jealous, aren’t you? @actor_nithiin @venky_atluri. Revenge shall be taken!”, followed by a devil emoji and the hashtag '#TeamRangDe'. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's picture.

What's next for Keerthy Suresh?

The south star will next be seen in Annaatthe. Helmed by Siva, the film stars Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead roles and also features actors like Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, and others in prominent roles. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner.

Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi. This is a sports rom-com written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Apart from Keerthy it also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu. The film will also release in Tamil and Malayalam languages. Some of Suresh's upcoming films also include Saani Kaayidham, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and others.

