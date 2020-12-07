Keerthy Suresh Remembers Savitri On Her 84th Birth Anniversary; Thanks 'Ma' For Everything

On the occasion of late actor Savitri's 84th birth anniversary, that is on December 6, South actor Keerthy Suresh took to her social media handle and remembered the former. In the black and white photo, the late actor is seen posing for the camera while holding a cup and saucer. The brief caption of Keerthy read, "Remembering the legend on her birthday! Thank you for everything Savitri Ma" along with a folded hand and red-heart emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Keerthy Suresh's latest Instagram post.

Within a few hours, the picture-post managed to garner more than 293k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. On the other hand, a handful of fans from Suresh's 7.1M Instagram followers mentioned the actor's performance in the biopic of Savitri, which was titled Mahanati. A fan wrote, "U showed her again akka" while another asserted, "Many more happy returns of the day savitri garu .... Still you are alive in our life".

Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati

As mentioned that Keerty had essayed the character of the actor Savitri in Mahanati, the Nag Ashwin directorial was released in 2018. The film followed Savitri's life, depicting her rise to prominence, marriage with Ganesan, and fall from grace, which was viewed from the perspective of a journalist and a photographer, played by Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda, respectively. The film also featured Shalini Pandey, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj and Bhanupriya in pivotal roles while Naga Chaitanya and Mohan Babu played guest appearances in the film. The 28-year-old actor bagged the title of "Best Actress" at the 66th National Film Awards for Mahanati.

Keerthy Suresh's movies

Coming to her professional front, the National Award-winning actor is currently in Dubai for the shooting of her upcoming film, Rang De. The film will be directed by Venky Alturi and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film, slated to release in 2021, will also star Nithiin in the lead. Meanwhile, Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji and Vennela Kishore will be seen playing important characters in the upcoming romantic-comedy.

