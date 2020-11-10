Aadujeevitham, Starring Prithviraj, To Be Shot In The Sahara Desert; Read More

Prithviraj-starrer Aadujeevitham has been under progress and production since the last couple of years. The makers have now decided that the film will also be shot in the Sahara Desert. Prithviraj Sukumaran, a popular actor in the Malayalam film industry is playing the lead in the film, and the crew of the film were previously filming in Jordan, but had returned without having completed the shoot. But the next shoot location of the film has been decided and set in the Sahara Desert. Here is everything you need to know about the same.

Aadujeevitham staring Prithviraj to be filmed in Sahara Desert

It is now being revealed that the filming of Aadujeevitham will now take place in the world-famous Sahara Desert. According to The News Minute, the cast and crew will likely fly to Algeria, which may be another shooting location, to finish the filming this film with parts of it to be shot in the Sahara Desert. The crew of the movie are now pursuing legal permissions to get the film rolling in the mentioned locations. Aadujeevitham has previously had a few stalls in the film due to multiple reasons, which is precisely why the film is not yet complete even after two years of shooting, which can make it difficult for the makers to release the film with efficiency.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran Warns Fans About His 6-year-old Daughter's Fake Instagram Account

Recently, the crew of Aadujeevitham had to return from Jordan due to the Coronavirus pandemic fallout. Multiple members of the crew of the movies had tested positive for coronavirus after returning to India from Jordan. Before that, the film was also delayed due to the physical transformation that Prithviraj had to undergo for his role in the movie, according to the news portal. Finally, after a long wait, there have been some developments in the filming of the movie and the shooting of this film might begin again very soon.

ALSO READ: 'Cold Case' Filming Begins Without Prithviraj; Actor To Join The Team Next Week

This movie is directed by Blessy and produced by KGA films. It will be edited by Raja Muhammed, and the music of this film will be composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman. Along with Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj also has other films like Jana Gana Mana, Cold Case, Kaliyaan and Ayalvashi. While there is no word yet on these developments by Prithviraj, the makers of this film are expected to make announcements about the commencement of the shooting soon.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films That Spoke About Evergreen Friendships And Strong Bonds

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares A Sweet Birthday Post For Mother Mallika Sukumaran; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.