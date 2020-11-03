'Cold Case' Filming Begins Without Prithviraj; Actor To Join The Team Next Week

The shoots for Cold Case have gone on the floors from October 31, 2020. It is the directorial debut of Malayalam cinematographer Tanu Balak and the film features Prithviraj and Aditi Balan in the lead roles. However, the shoots have begun without Prithviraj Sukumaran being on sets. Read on to know more details:

Cold Case shoots begin without Prithviraj

According to The News Minute, the shoots for Cold Case, the upcoming Tanu Balak film, have already begun in Thiruvananthapuram without actor Prithviraj being a part of them. The actor is not present at the shoots as of now as he is in quarantine and will be joining the team from next week. Prithviraj had recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus while shooting for his movie Jana Gana Mana in Kochi and is thus in quarantine. After testing negative recently, he is staying in another week of quarantine as a precaution.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is to play the role of a cop in the film, which is based on some real-life events. Cold Case has Tanu Balak directing it who has earlier done the cinematography for the movies Of The People and The Train. The movie is scripted by Srinath V Nath, whereas Anto Joseph, Jomon T John, and Shameer Muhammed are bankrolling it.

Prithviraj on the work front

In 2019, Prithviraj was a part of several movies including 9 as Albert Lewis, Lucifer as Zayed Masood, Pathinettam Padi as Ashwin Vasudev, Brother's day as Ronnie, and Driving License as Hareendran. He was last seen in the 2020 movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, playing the role of Koshi Kurian. The Sachy directed movie hit theatres on February 7, 2020 and was received very well by critics and audiences. It became the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year.

Prithviraj’s upcoming projects include Aadujeevitham in 2021, where he plays the lead role of Najeeb Muhammed. The movie is a survival drama directed and written by Blessy. The actor will also be seen in Jana Gana Mana and an untitled Ratheesh Ambat film in 2021 apart from Cold Case.

