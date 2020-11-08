Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films That Spoke About Evergreen Friendships And Strong Bonds

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most celebrated actors in the south Indian film industry. He has worked in a variety of films in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, gaining a huge fan-following over time. He has also won various awards for his work as an actor and director. Here is a look at a few films of Prithviraj Sukumaran which spoke about undying friendships and special bonds.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies on friendship

1. Swapnakoodu

Swapnakoodu is a romantic drama film released in the year 2003. The plot of this film revolves around three best friends who rent a lodge run by three women with interesting personalities. The bond showcased between Deepak, Kunjoo, and Ashtamurthy is divine and gains the attention of the viewers instantly. They always solve their differences and are ready to sacrifice for each other’s happiness. Swapnakoodu film has been directed by Kamal and stars actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Meera, and Bhavana in key roles.

2. Classmates

Classmates is a romantic drama film released in 2006 and holds a huge fan-base in Kerala. The plot of this film revolves around a college reunion where a bunch of friends relive their lost moments and remember one of their friends who lost his life. The film beautifully showcases how friendships grow in college and their eventual destiny when life strikes. The film has been directed by Lal Jose while the plot has been written by James Albert. Classmates stars actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith, and Kavya Madhavan in key roles.

3. Lollipop

Lollipop is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2008. The plot of this film revolves around two ladies who do not share a good bond. Things change eventually when one's brother falls in love with the other woman. Relationships shift rapidly, testing their love and affection towards each other. The film has been directed by Shafi and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Roma, Bhavana, and Kunchacko Boban in key roles.

4. Chocolate

Chocolate is a romantic comedy film released in 2007. The plot of this film revolves around a young man, Shyam, who is admitted to an all-girls college. His journey of finding love in the college forms the crux of this film. The close bond between Ann, Nandana, and Susan has been heavily highlighted in the film, giving major friendships goals. The film has been directed by Shafi and stars Prithviraj, Jayasurya, Roma, Samvrutha, and Ramya Nambeeshan in key roles.

