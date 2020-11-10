Prithviraj Sukumaran Warns Fans About His 6-year-old Daughter's Fake Instagram Account

On November 9, south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon took to their social media handles and urged fans to report the fake Instagram account of their daughter Alankrita. While sharing the screenshot of Alankrita's fake Instagram handle page, the couple wrote a brief caption to explain the context. The caption of their posts read, "Just wanted to bring your attention to this fake handle. This is not a page managed by us and neither do we see the need for our 6-year-old to have a social media presence".

Addressing the same further, Prithviraj and Supriya added, "Once she’s older she can decide for herself about the same. So please don’t fall prey to this!", along with a folded-hands emoticon. The picture suggested that the fake account of Prithviraj's daughter has been kept private with over 900 hundred followers. The actor also added a few hashtags, which were #FakeHandle #Shameful #LetKidsBeKids and #ReportThisHandle. Scroll down to take a look at his post:

Prithiviraj Sukumaran warns about Alankrita's fake account:

Within a couple of hours, the 38-year-old actor's post managed to bag more than 92K double-taps from his 3.1M followers on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Not only this post, but Sukumaran also shared the same news with his fans via the story session of his Instagram handle. Along with the snap, he wrote 'fake' on it. On the other hand, many of his fans proclaimed in the comments section of the post that they have reported the fake account as they left thumps up and white checkmark emoticon.

Coming to the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing the lead in the south drama titled Aadujeevitham. The film is helmed by director Bless and is based on a novel of the same title by author Benyamin. On the other hand, a few weeks back, he resumed the shoot of his upcoming film Jana Gana Mana amid the pandemic. However, the shoot came to a halt after Sukumaran tested positive for COVID-19. He also has an untitled Ratheesh Ambat film, scheduled in 2021.

