Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares A Sweet Birthday Post For Mother Mallika Sukumaran; See Post

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 04, 2020, to wish his mother Mallika Sukumaran on her birthday. The actor went on to share a major throwback picture of him and his mother. Along with the pic, the actor also penned a sweet and simple birthday wish for her. Fans were quick to bombard the comment section with heaps of praise and birthday wishes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a happy birthday post for his mother Mallika Sukumaran. In the major throwback picture, young Prithviraj can be seen sitting on his mother’s lap. His mother, on the other hand, can be seen holding Prithviraj and is all smiles for the camera. In the pic, Prithviraj can be seen wearing a printed green t-shirt along with brown shorts. His mother can be seen wearing a printed brown saree along with a brown blouse. She completed her look with traditional jewellery and opted for a curly hairdo, spectacles, and simple makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a simple birthday wish for his mother. He wrote, “Happy birthday Amma ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜ @sukumaranmallika”. Take a look at Prithviraj's mother's birthday post below.

Also read | 'Cold Case' Filming Begins Without Prithviraj; Actor To Join The Team Next Week

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment all things nice. The post shared by Prithviraj also went on to receive several likes. Some of the users were stunned to see this post, while some went on to laud the pictures and wish the actor’s mother on her birthday. One of the users wrote, “such a beautiful picture”, while the other one wrote, “happy birthday ma’am, this is so cute”. Some netizens commented by using several happy emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Showers Birthday Love On His Niece Prarthana Indrajith; See Picture

Recently, the actor shared with his fans a piece of good news and revealed that he was tested negative for coronavirus on the Antigen test. Sharing a snap of his COVID-19 report, Prithviraj noted that to be 'doubly certain', he will continue to isolate for another week. In addition, the actor also thanked his fans and supporters, who reached out and 'expressed care and concern' to him. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Gives A Glimpse Of 'day 2' Of Workshop For 'Tejas' In Manali

Also read | Namrata Shirodkar Shares 'uncanny Coincidence' In Her And Her Parents' Wedding Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.