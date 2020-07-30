'Aai Kuthey Kay Kartey' Cast To See Deepali Pansare Replaced By Bigg Boss' Rupali Bhosle

After the unlock 2.0, several TV shows, web series and films have resumed shooting to keep the film industry running as well as entertaining the fans. Many films witnessed a change in actors and plots. Aai Kuthey Kay Kartey is one such popular TV show that witnessed a change in the actor playing the antagonist role. Bigg Boss star Rupali Bhosle will now play the role. Read on to know details:

Deepali Pansare replaced by Rupali Bhosle

Aai Kuthey Kay Kartey features Deepali Pansare, Millind Gawali, and Gauri Kulkarni in key roles. Deepali Pansare used to play the role of Sanjana Dixit, that is Shekhar's wife. However, the role is now being played by Rupali Bhosle, who was one of the contests of Bigg Boss Marathi. Rupali Bhosle took to Instagram to share the news.

The actor gave fans an insight into her look for Aai Kuthey Kay Kartey. Sharing the clip, Rupali Bhosle penned, ''GANPATI BAPPA MORAYA🌺 Sajana I LOVE YOU.... watch me in #AaiKutheKayKarte Monday To Saturday 7:30PmOnly on @star_pravah #AaiKutheKayKarte #StarPravah #RupaliXSajana #RupaliBhosle #RockingRupali #KeepLoving #LetsRock #Ruank 🧿''. Check out the post shared by Rupali Bhosle on Instagram:

Rupali Bhosle plays the role of Sanjana, who is shown to be an antagonist character. Bhosle plays the character of a second fiddle to Arundhati, the protagonist role is played by Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar. Viewers get to see Rupali Bhosle playing a role that is different from other roles in previous films and shows.

The actor made her first appearance in Aai Kuthey Kay Kartey on the episode that aired on July 28, 2020. Aai Kuthey Kay Kartey premiered on December 23, 2019, and airs on Star Pravah. The TV show is adapted from a Bengali series that it titled Sreemoyee.

Rupali Bhosle gained recognition for her performance in one of the popular Sab TV shows titled Badi Door Se Aaye Hain. The Bigg Boss Marathi star has been a part of several Marathi and Hindi television shows. Some of the memorable Marathi TV shows of Rupali Bhosle include Man Udhan Varyache, Kulvadhu, Gojirvanya Gharat, Tuze Maze Jamena, and others. She has also been a part of Marathi film titled Chaandi, that is directed by Sameer Naik.

