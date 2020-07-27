'Phulpakhru' Fame Hruta Durgule To Make Her Debut As A Host With 'Singing Star'

Phulpakhru's Hruta Durgule has often received widespread acclaim for her performance in the show. The actor will soon be making her debut as a host with Singing Star, which is a singing reality show. She recently gave fans a glimpse of her upcoming Marathi reality TV show. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

'Phulpakhru' fame Hruta Durgule to debut as a host with 'Singing Star'

Hruta Durgule garnered high praise for her performance in the show. She is known for essaying the on-screen characters, Durva and Vaidehi. The actor is now geared up to interact with participants and judges on the upcoming Marathi reality singing show as a host.

The actor recently took to Instagram and shared several pictures from her photoshoot for the upcoming tv show. She also gave fans a glimpse of her upcoming show titled Singing Star. Sharing the clip, she wrote, ''Here It Is ðŸ¤© à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥‚ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¨à¤µà¤¾ à¤­à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¥à¤¯ à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤•à¥à¤°à¤®, 'à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤—à¤¿à¤‚à¤— à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿà¤¾à¤°'! 21 à¤‘à¤—à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿà¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥‚à¤¨... à¤—à¤¾à¤£à¥‡ à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¼à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¥‡, à¤—à¤¾à¤£à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¤¼à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¥‡ . . .#à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤—à¤¿à¤‚à¤—à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿà¤¾à¤° #singingstar#à¤¸à¥‹à¤¨à¥€à¤®à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥€ #sonymarathi #à¤µà¤¿à¤£à¥‚à¤¯à¤¾à¤…à¤¤à¥‚à¤Ÿà¤¨à¤¾à¤¤à¥€ #vinuyaatutnati @sonymarathi â¤ï¸ @amitphalke ðŸ˜ƒ @prateekkolhe ðŸ˜ƒ @damleprashant @saleelkulkarniofficial ðŸ˜ƒ @shendebelareal ðŸ˜ƒ Super Excited And Super Happy To Be A Part Of This One ðŸ˜‡

#newshow #newvibes #positivevibesonlyâœ¨ #nervous #excited Lets Do This ðŸ¤©â¤ï¸''. Check out the post:

Hruta Durgule and Sony Marathi channel gave fans a glimpse of the upcoming Singing Star, the singing reality tv show. However, the judges and the contestants of the show are yet to be revealed. Watch the teaser on Instagram:

Several celebrities congratulated Singing Star host Hruta Durgule for her upcoming project. Actor Ashwini Kasar also congratulated Hruta Durgule. The production company, Planet Marathi also congratulated the actor. Other celebrities who congratulated Durgule are Lagira Jhala Ji actor, Shivani Baokar, Suyash Tilak, Rahul Deshpande, and Aditi Vinayak Dravid. Have a look at the celebrities' comment:

The Coronavirus pandemic crises affected the filming of various Marathi TV shows and movies. However, the green signal given by the government recently has led to the resuming of several shoots. Amid the lockdown, fresh Marathi tv shows like Aathshe Khidkya Naushe Dara, Total Hublaak, Home Minister Gharchya Ghari, Laav Re Toh Video and others were widely watched.

