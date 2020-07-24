Ketaki Mategaonkar's Photos That Prove The 'Timepass' Actor Can Ace Ethnic & Western Looks

Ketaki Mategaonkarm is widely known for her work in the Marathi film industry. She rose to prominence with her performance in the film, Timepass. She kickstarted her career in acting with the film, Shala. The actor is seen donning various outfits including traditional as well as western outfits. With all that said now, here are some of Ketaki Mategaonkar's photos that prove the same:

Ketaki Mategaonkar's photos in traditional and western outfits

Here, Ketaki Mategaonkar is seen sporting an orange and red shaded saree. She teamed her outfit with a couple of neckpieces like a long golden beaded jewellery and another intricately designed necklace. She left her hair open for the look and completed it with a bindi.

In the picture shared below, Ketaki Mategaonkar can be seen donning traditional wear that features intricate designs. She teamed her outfit with a long pair of earrings and a bracelet. Have a look:

Here is yet another picture of the actor where she can be seen wearing ethnic wear. She is wearing chaniya choli that has floral patterns on the top and the skirt is coloured pink. She has teamed her chaniya choli with a dupatta that has lace at the border. For accessories, she opted for a bindi and round necklace.

The picture shared below of Ketaki Mategaonkar grabbed widespread attention from several fans. Here, Mategaonkar can be seen wearing a black saree with golden border. One of the highlights of this traditional look is the metallic jewellery that she has paired with her outfit.

Ketaki Matgaonkar is also often seen donning western outfits. In the picture below, she can be seen wearing a polka-dotted outfit. She paired it with black heels and left her hair open for the look. Check out the photo:

From sporting jeans, one-pieces, to short dresses, the actor seems to be a major style inspiration for her fans. In the picture shared below, she can be seen donning denim shorts and a denim jacket. In yet another picture, Mategaonkar appears in a very unique avatar. The pattern on the pallazo and the accessories like the neckpiece and the sun-glasses are the highlights of the look. Check out some of the most stunning looks of Ketaki Mategaonkar in western outfits:

