Aashiq Abu Announces 'Neelavelicham' On Vaikom Muhammad Basheer's Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer's birth anniversary, Aashiq Abu has announced the film adaptation of the writer’s short story, Neelavelicham which means ‘the blue light.’ Aashiq Abu has roped in Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rima Leena Rajan, Soubin Shahir and Kunchako Boban to play the lead characters. Read ahead to know more.

Aashiq Abu announces Neelavelicham aka Blue Light release -

Today, Aashiq Abu took to Facebook and released the first look poster of the movie marking the 113th birth anniversary of the writer. The poster shows an old-style house on a moonlit night. The house is surrounded by trees and birds, and the front yard of the house looks all bloodied. The makers have also highlighted the title of the film with a blue glow.

Aashiq also penned down a detailed note along with his post. He said that it had been a long desire to make Basheer’s Blue Light into a film. He said he would do so by adding colour over colour and light over light. He also added that he had all the rights reserved. He said he was both proud and happy to share the news on 113th birthday of Akshara Sultan.

He further said that the shooting of the film will commence at the end of 2021 and offered gratitude to the family of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer and Goodnight Mohan. As the news came out, #Neelavelicham started trending on Twitter. Many including Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kunchacko Boban posted birthday wishes for the writer on Instagram.

.@PrithviOfficial's Next Announcement #Neelavelicham Based On #VaikomMuhammadBasheer's Story Titled As #Neelavelicham



Already A Movie Made In The Past By A Vincent Ft. #Madhu #PremNazir As #BhargaviNilayam



Genre - Horror



Prithviraj - KunjakkoBoban -Aashik Abu



2021 release

Bhargavi Nilayam

Neelavelicham was made into a Malayalam film in 1964. The film from 1964 was named Bhargavi Nilayam. Bhargavi Nilayam meant ‘The house of Bhargavi.’ The romantic horror movie was directed by A Vincent. It was his directorial debut. The film starred Prem Nazir, Madhu and Vijaya Nirmala in the lead roles.

The film is about an enthusiastic and talented novelist. She came to stay in a desolate mansion named Bhargavi Nilayam. The novelist and the servant experienced the presence of a strange entity there. Later, the local people made them aware that the house was haunted. IMDb rates Bhargavi Nilayam 7.7 out of 10.

