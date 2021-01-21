Tovino Thomas' Birthday: Actor's New Movie Announced By Mohanlal And Other Malayalam Stars

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas turns a year older today, on January 21, and on the occasion of that, his next film has been announced. Tovino started his career as an assistant director and later made his acting debut in Prabhuvinte Makkal in the year 2012. Read on to know more about Tovino Thomas' upcoming movie.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas' Birthday Special: Did You Know His Career Started As An Assistant Director?

Tovino Thomas' upcoming movie, Anveshippin Kandethum

According to a report by The Indian Express, on Tovino Thomas' birthday, January 21, several stars of the Malayalam film industry came together to announce his next venture, titled Anveshippin Kandethum. Actors like Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan, Antony Varghese, Anoop Menon together revealed the title of the movie, which will be directed by debutant director Darwin Kuriakose. You can see the first poster of the film here, shared by South Indian movie Mohanlal.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas' Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz About The Actor And Test Your Knowledge

The first look of the film gives out very suspenseful and horror vibes, as it consists of roads covered with thick fog at night time. The movie has been written by Jinu Abraham, while the cinematography would be handled by Gireesh Gangadharan as revealed in the poster. The music will be taken care of by Santosh Narayan and the editing will be done by Saiju Sreedhar. Thomas also took to Instagram and shared the first poster of his upcoming film and captioned it, "അന്വേഷണങ്ങളുടെ കഥയല്ല...

അന്വേഷകരുടെ കഥ..", which translates to "Not a story of inquiries ... The story of the investigators" in English. See his post here.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Celebrates His Birthday By Giving Fans A Sneak Peek Into His Latest Film

Also Read | Tovino Thomas' Fanboy Moment With Legendary Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Is Super Relatable

Tovino Thomas' movies

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas has several films in his kitty including a superhero flick titled Minnal Murali, action-thriller movie Kala, director Aashiq Abu’s Naradhan, Dijo Jose Antony’s Pallichattambi, Bhoomi, Karachi 81, period film Ajayante Random Moshanam and a horror movie titled 563 St Charles Street. Tovino Thomas made his debut with the 2012 film Prabhuvinte Makkal and has not looked back since then. The last few years have seen him appear in several films, including Forensic, Edakkad Battalion 06, Lucifer, Maari 2, Abhiyude Katha Anuvinteyum Abhiyum Anuvum, and many more. One of the earliest roles in which he garnered attention was ABCD: American Born Confused Desi, in which he played a negative role. He was last seen in the film Kilometers and Kilometers and has several films lined by for a release this year.

Image Credits: Tovino Thomas Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.