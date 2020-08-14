Aashiq Abu Condemns FEUOK's Decision To Forbid Filmmakers From Releasing Movies On OTT

Aashiq Abu, on Wednesday, August 13, condemned Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala's statement stating that they are against filmmakers and producers releasing their films on streaming platforms before releasing in theatres. Aashiq Abu expressed his disappointment and said, "When the whole world is facing a pandemic, some film authorities in Kerala are busy passing new laws for filmmakers and producers." He also added that all filmmakers and producers are in trouble because of FEUOK's new law. He said, "Filmmakers and producers are now in trouble."

Check out Aashiq Abu's post:

(Source: Aashiq Abu Facebook)

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Starrer 'Kilometers And Kilometers' Heading To OTT Amid Piracy Fears?

Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala disapproves movies releasing on OTT platforms

On Tuesday, August 12, Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala, issued a written statement to all its members and non-members stating that they will not cooperate with filmmakers and producers planning to release their films on OTT platform. However, FEUOK stated that they would allow producer Anto Joseph to release his film Kilometers and Kilometers on OTT because the movie is facing a piracy theatre. However, the association made it clear that they henceforth, they will not support filmmakers and producers directly releasing their films on OTT platforms. The written statement was signed by FEUOK's general secretary MC Bobby.

Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala's statement:

(Source: Aashiq Abu Facebook)

Also Read | 'Maayanadhi' Producer Rebuffs Rumours About Aashiq Abu-directorial Being Funded Illegally

Film Exhibitors United Organisation, which started in 2017, is a film body that comprises of an array of producers, distributors, and exhibitors from the Malayalam film industry. Film Exhibitors United Organisation is headed by producer Antony Perumbavoor. The film body has producers and exhibitors like Sonu Thomas, George George, among others, as founding members.

A few months ago, Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEOUK) had openly expressed their disappointment over the OTT release of Malayalam movie Sufiyum Sujatayum. The organisation has allegedly planned to ban lead actor Jayasurya and producer Vijay Babu for releasing the movie on OTT platform before its theatrical release. Interestingly, Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer was the first Malayalam film to premiere on OTT before theatres.

Also Read | Prithviraj's 'Kaduva' Director Reacts To Plagiarism Rumours, Says 'not Inspired By Anyone'

Meanwhile, Aashiq Abu is working on his next directorial, based on freedom fighter, Variyankunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, who led the 1921 Malabar Revolution against the Britishers. The Aashiq Abu-directorial has Prithviraj in the lead role. The forthcoming film is titled Vaariyamkunnan. The movie is scripted by Unda fame Harshad and debutant Rameez.

Also Read | Aashiq Abu Reveals That Prithviraj Starrer 'Vaariyamkunnan' Will Be His 'costliest Movie'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.