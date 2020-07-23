'Maayanadhi' Producer Rebuffs Rumours About Aashiq Abu-directorial Being Funded Illegally

Santhosh T Kuruvilla, producer of Malayalam movie Mayaanadhi, on Wednesday, July 22 said that the Aashiq Abu-directorial was not funded through illegal sources. Santhosh added that the Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer is produced using money from his account; he exclaimed that he has all the documents to prove the same. Santhosh further revealed that rumours about Maayanadhi being funded through illegal money are fake. Santhosh bashed media and online portal for accusing him of indulging in illegal means to produce movies.

For the past few days, several reports have been alleging that the funds used for producing Maayanadhi are linked to the ongoing gold smuggling case in Kerala. Reports are accusing Maayanadhi's producer of having a connection with the perpetrators of the scam. However, in his recent social media post, Santhosh slammed reports for spreading fake news. Here's what he said:

"I am a person who has given successful films in Mollywood. Unfortunately, for the past few days, some of my political allies and online entertainment portals have been falsely accusing me of funding my movie Maayanadhi from illegal sources. I don't understand on what grounds are these media reports speculating such false news. I have spent money from my account to produce Maayanadhi. I have not borrowed or taken a loan to produce the film, and I have all documents to prove my claims. I am a cinema enthusiast, who wishes to produce good movies. I request everyone in the press to check facts before spreading false news. I am a successful businessman, and I don't need to borrow money or engage in illegal activities to fund my movies."

Maayanadhi, starring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, narrates the tale of a murder accuse and an aspiring actor. The movie directed by Aashiq Abu also featured actors like Darshana Rajendran, Leona Lishnoy, Harish Uthaman, among others in pivotal roles.

The Aashiq Abu-directorial opened to positive reviews and was one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. Interestingly, the critics and audience were raving about Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi's chemistry in the Aashiq Abu-directorial.

What's up with the cast and crew of Mayaanadhi?

Maayanadhi's lead pair Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi have a slew of movies at different stages of production. Tovino Thomas is expected to join the sets of Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali. The forthcoming film is Mollywood's first superhero flick. Whereas, Aishwarya Lekshmi will soon make her Tamil debut with Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandhiram. The forthcoming movie also stars Dhanush and Joju George in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Maayanadhi's director Aashiq Abu will soon turn cinematographer with Hagar. The movie, starring Rima Kallingal and Sharafudheen in the lead marks the directorial debut of Unda's scriptwriter Harshad. The forthcoming film is produced by Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal under their production banner OPM (Open Your Mouth Cinema).

