Aashutosh Bhakre's Death: Close Friend Ketaki Palav Says Tried To Contact Mayuri Deshmukh

Marathi film actor Aashutosh Bhakre allegedly died by suicide on July 29, 2020. The actor was 32 years old. Aashutosh Bhakre was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Nanded, in Marathwada region. A close friend of Aashutosh Bhakre, Ketaki Palav has expressed her shock over the actor’s sudden demise.

Ketaki Palav shocked after Aashutosh Bhakre's death

Aashutosh Bhakre was married to popular Marathi Television actor Mayuri Deshmukh. The couple tied the knot four years ago in 2016. Mayuri Deshmukh’s Khulta Kali Khulena co-star and close friend Ketaki Palav spoke to a news portal and stated that she is in a state of shock. She added that Aashutosh Bhakre’s demise is a shock to the entire Marathi entertainment industry.

Ketki Palav stated that she was very close to both Mayuri and Ashutosh and had even attended their wedding. She said that they shared a close bond and that it really pains her to speak anything about the couple right now. She went on to say that it is a piece of very personal and painful news for her.

Ketki Palav disclosed that she tried to contact Mayuri Deshmukh after the demise of her husband Aashutosh Bhakre. However, she did not receive her call as she might not be possible to attend to anybody’s calls currently. She went on to say that she is in no condition to discuss the matter and hence she can understand the feelings that her Khulta Kali Khulena co-actor must be going through.

Ketaki stated that she is unable to express her feelings about the incident. When asked more about the demise of a friend, she apologised saying that she cannot discuss it. The news portal also reported that she was grieving the loss of a friend and broke down into tears as she disconnected the call.

Mayuri Deshmukh’s 31 Divas co-star Shashank Ketkar too has expressed his shock about the news. While talking to a news portal, Ketkar stated that he had previously met Aashutosh Bhakre a few times. he also stated that he was quite fond of the Bhakri actor and that he finds it hard to believe that he could take such a drastic step. Shashank Ketkar said that he is unaware of what might have ‘triggered’ him to end his life. He concluded by saying that he prays to God that his 31 Divas co-star Mayuri Deshmukh and Aashutosh Bhakre’s family finds the strength to bear the loss.

Aashutosh Bhakre’s death

Aashutosh Bhakre was at his parent’s apartment in Ganesh Nagar area when he ended his life by hanging himself. He was reportedly suffering from depression for a few days. However, what lead him to take the drastic step still remains unknown. According to news agency PTI, the incident came to light this afternoon when Bhakre (32) was found hanging by his parents at his flat in the Ganesh Nagar area of the town in central Maharashtra, the official said. News agencies PTI quoted an office saying that an accidental death case has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded, around 575km from Mumbai, and further probe was on.

(With Inputs from PTI)

