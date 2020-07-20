Sonalee Kulkarni Shares Her Nose-piercing Experience From Her Prep For 'Hirkani', Watch

Marathi film actor Sonalee Kulkarni took to her social media account and shared a video of her getting her nose pierced. While walking down the memory lane, the actor stated that she got her nose pierced for her from her film Hirkani. In the film, she plays the role of a woman from Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj’s era named Hirkani.

Sonalee Kulkarni's videos

While sharing the video, Sonalee Kulkarni wrote in Marathi that some things are meant to be done traditionally only. She added that her friend and director Prasad Oak, as well as her grandmother, say so. In the post, she also wrote that she pierced her nose to essay the role of the brave mother.

In the video, Sonalee Kulkarni is seen holding still as she gets her nose pierced. Towards the end of the video, a single drop of tear falls of her eyes, indicating the pain she was in. However, she mentioned in the video that she did not yell or cry while getting her piercing done.

Sonalee Kulkarni also shared a series of pictures of her sporting a nose ring. In the post, she wrote that once she got over the initial pain, she was all set to flaunt the accessory. She was seen referring to her previous post, in which she mentioned that she pierced her nose for her film. In the series of pictures, she is seen sporting traditional wear and some heavy jewellery along with the different types of nose rings.

The story of the film Hirkani revolves around a mother and a brave woman who is the milkmaid during the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s rule. Sonalee Kulkarni who is the leading role of Hirkani wore the simple traditional outfit for the film. The story of the milkmaid revolves around one particular evening when the gates of Raigad Fort shut down for the day and she gets stuck inside the palace. Aware that her new-born child is waiting for her at home, he decides to scale down a steep cliff and reach her awaiting her baby.

Sonalee Kulkarni surprised her fans when she announced that she had gotten engaged in February this year. She took to her Instagram account and shared a few pictures from her engagement and mentioned that she wanted to make the announcement before her birthday is over. Sonalee Kulkarni got engaged to beau Kunal Benodekar on February 2, 2020.

The engagement took place in the United Arab Emirates, where her fiancé is currently working. Sonalee Kulkarni reportedly told a newspaper that she met Kunal Benodekar in the UK in 2018. She stated that she had flown to the UAE to meet her fiancé, however, before she could return the lockdown was announced, and hence she is stuck in Dubai.

