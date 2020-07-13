Marathi TV Show Shifts Base From Thane To Igatpuri Due To COVID-19 Safety Measures

The shoots of many Marathi TV shows have already resumed. It has been reported that the production house of these television shows have been making sure that all the health and safety measures are followed while being on the shoot. Recently, the shoot of a Marathi show was shifted from its original location to a different one for safety purposes. The Marathi TV show Majhya Navryachi Bayko, which was earlier shot in Thane, will now be shot in a resort near Nashik.

Majhya Navryachi Bayko shifts base due to COVID-19 safety measures

According to reports, the show was being shot in an actual apartment. However, it has now been decided that the shooting will resume at a resort in Igatpuri. The executive producer of the show, Hemant Sonavane told a news daily that they have hired a property in Igatpuri. While considering that the number of cases Coronavirus cases is increasing, Sonavane adds that he doesn’t want to risk the safety of his team.

It has been reported that the executive producer further added that by hiring the property, the inconvenience caused to other people has also been reduced. The team is reportedly overjoyed to shoot in a location with greenery and the fact that the decision has been taken to reduce the threat is also appreciated by all. The creative producer of the show, Suvarna Rasik stated that it is a ‘treat’ to be shooting in the greenery. She also noticed that the team is more enthusiastic while shooting after the change.

Sonavane added that the cost of production has gone up due to the change in location. However, he stated that there are no reservations about it as the safety of the team is of the utmost importance to him. He added that the crew has further restricted movement as shooting in a resort enabled them to all the facilities they want. He stated that because everything is available to them, they don’t have to go out for anything.

Actor Rasika Sunil who plays the character of Shanaya had quit the show two years back, however, it has been reported that she will be making a comeback in the show. The Marathi TV show Majhya Navryachi Bayko premiered in 2016 and it cast Abhijeet Khandkekar, Anita Date, and Shweta Mehandale in pivotal roles. The show revolved around the concept of an extramarital affair and how it affected the lives of the trio as well as their families.

