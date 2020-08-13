Aashutosh Bhakre's Mother Talks About His Struggle With Depression Days After His Death

Khulata Kali Khulena actor Mayuri Deshmukh broke her silence for the first time since her husband Aashutosh Bhakre's death last month. Aashutosh Bhakre’s mother, too, has shared a lengthy post on her Facebook account. Aashutosh Bhakre reportedly died by suicide on July 29. The late actor’s mother took to her Facebook account to pay tribute to her son on the occasion of his birthday. Check out the emotional post shared by Aashutosh Bhakre’s mother.

Aashutosh Bhakre's suicide

Aashutosh Bhakre's mother Anuradha took to her social media account and spoke about her son’s struggles with depression. She mentioned that his family, his wife Mayuri Deshmukh, as well as Mayuri’s family, did everything to help him come out of depression. In the lengthy post, she mentioned that it would have been her son's 32nd birthday had he not 'ended his life' 13 days back. In the post, Anuradha Bhakre also mentioned that not even a single second has gone by in the past few days that she doesn’t miss her son.

ALSO READ: 'Khulata Kali Khulena' Actor Mayuri Deshmukh's Husband Aashutosh Bhakre Dies By Suicide

In the emotional post, the mother of the late actor mentioned that she recalls his childhood days, his schooling as well as college days. She said that the days of his modelling and the beginning of his career as well as his marriage play like a memory in front of her eyes. She added that Aashutosh Bakre’s wife Mayuri Deshmukh did everything in her power to help her husband come out of depression.

Anuradha Bhakre even went on to say that everybody in their family including Aashutosh and Mayuri’s friends as well as Psychologist from Nanded and Mumbai were quite helpful and supportive towards her son. She also said that Mayuri kept on assuring her that they will help Aashutosh come out of depression. Aashutosh was responding and was on the brink of beating the mental health disorder.

While talking about her daughter-in-law Mayuri Deshmukh, Aashutosh’s mother added that Mayuri kept on rejecting serials so that she could focus on her husband. She said that accepting a role in the serial meant that Mayuri Deshmukh would be busy right from 6 AM in the morning to 10 PM in the night. Hence, Mayuri did not accept a role in any of the shows. However, after Aashutosh Bakre persuaded her to keep in touch with her art, she decided to do a film as well as play.

ALSO READ: Aashutosh Bhakre's Death: Who Was The 'Bhakar' Actor? All You Need To Know About Him

Aashutosh Bhakre's depression

She said that during this time, Mayuri essayed the role of a guide, a friend, and more importantly that of a mother. Aashutosh Bhakre’s mother stated that Aashutosh and Mayuri along with nine members of Mayuri family were staying together from March 25 to June 30. They would often play games such as Ludo, carrom, and other indoor sports for recreational purposes. Aashutosh and Mayuri would often experiment with food dishes in the kitchen and Mayuri would also encourage Aashutosh to do some light exercise to help with his mental state. She went on to say that Mayuri and Aashutosh came to Nanded on June 30th when Aashutosh himself drove the car for 500 km.

Even after coming to Nanded, the couple still managed to do various experiments in the kitchen and would play Ludo and carrom too. She stated that her son was recovering and that when they played the card game ‘judgement’ he would win 80% of the time. Aashutosh Bhakre's grieving mother stated that she never dreamt of her son taking such a drastic step.

ALSO READ: Aashutosh Bhakre Shared Post About 'hope And Survival' Just A Month Before His Suicide

She revealed that according to rituals Mayuri Deshmukh is supposed to return to her marital house 10 days after her husband’s demise. However, looking at how Aashutosh's brother is in the USA and his parents would get lonely in Nanded, she requested her parents that she would join them later. She even told them that she would return with her in-laws to stay with them.

Towards the end of the post, Anuradha urged people to not ignore mental health issues. She stated that as a mother she has faced a great loss, but added that she wants everybody to understand the severity of the disease. She mentioned that depression is a 'disturbing disease' and that it should not be ignored. She asked each and everyone to extend their hands to those who might be going through a similar situation and to treat people facing depression with love and support. While concluding the post, she asked everyone to look at patients suffering from depression with positivity.

ALSO READ: Mayuri Deshmukh Opens Up For The First Time After Husband Aashutosh Bhakre's Suicide

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.