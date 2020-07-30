Aashutosh Bhakre's Death: Who Was The 'Bhakar' Actor? All You Need To Know About Him

Aashutosh Bhakre was a model and an actor who has primarily worked in the Marathi film industry. Apart from films, he was also passionate about photography. On his social media, he calls himself a dreamer, creator, an artist as well as a photographer. Aashutosh Bhakre died by suicide on July 29, 2020.

Aashutosh Bhakre’s career

Aashutosh always dreamt of becoming an actor. According to reports, he is a graduate from the University of Pune. He shifted to Mumbai in search of a good job. After struggling for a bit in the film industry, he received a few projects that made him a prominent figure in the industry. He has acted in Marathi films Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka.

Aashutosh Bhakre’s Relationships

Aashutosh Bhakre married popular Marathi television actress Mayuri Deshmukh four years back. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and were often seen featuring on each other’s social media accounts. Aashutosh Bhakre often shared pictures with his wife and spoke about how blessed he was to have her in his life. The couple was deemed as one of the most sought-after couples in the Marathi film industry.

Aashutosh Bhakre’s Family

Aashutosh Bhakre, 32, was born in Nanded, Maharashtra and was brought up in his hometown. He belonged to a middle-class family and was at his hometown when he died by suicide. Aashutosh is survived by his wife, Mayuri Deshmukh, and both his parents. He was close to his grandmother as well as his mother-in-law and had also posted pictures of the women in his life calling them his ‘inspiration in life’ on International Women’s Day, last year.

Aashutosh Bhakre’s Death

The actor was found hanging at his residence in Nanded, in the Marathwada region. Reportedly, he was found hanging by his parents at his flat in the Ganesh Nagar area of the town. Aashutosh Bhakre was reportedly suffering from depression for a few days. However, what led him to take the drastic step still remains unknown. An official told news agency PTI, that Aashutosh Bhakre had previously shared a video on social media analysing why a person takes their own life.

According to PTI, the incident came to light when Bhakre was found hanging by his parents, the official said. The official further said that an accidental death case has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded, around 575 km from Mumbai, and further probe was on.

PI Anant Narute from Shivaji Nagar police station, Nanded confirmed that they had come to know about the news at around 1:30 pm on June 29. Aashutosh Bhakre’s father had said he does not blame anyone for his son's death. Narute added that the police did not reach out to any other family members as they were all dealing with the loss of the actor.

(With Inputs from PTI)

