Mayuri Deshmukh Opens Up For The First Time After Husband Aashutosh Bhakre's Suicide

Khulata Kali Khulena actor Mayuri Deshmukh broke her silence for the first time since her husband Aashutosh Bhakre's death last month. Bhakre allegedly died by suicide on July 29. Mayuri Deshmukh took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her late husband on the occasion of his birthday. The Khulata Kali Khulena actor shared a long emotional post, in which she spoke about their time together as a couple and how he was battling with the demons of depression.

Aashutosh Bhakre's suicide

The 32-year-old actor, Aashutosh Bhakre was found hanging at his residence in Nanded, in the Marathwada region. According to reports, he was found hanging by his parents at his flat in the Ganesh Nagar area of the town. Aashutosh Bhakre was reportedly suffering from depression for a few days. However, what led him to take the drastic step still remains unknown. Mayuri Deshmukh shared a picture of a cake and wrote that she baked the best cake during the lockdown for him on his birthday.

At the beginning of her post, the Khulata Kali Khulena actor wondered if her husband was trying to celebrate his birthday prior to his demise. She wrote, “I baked 30 odd cakes this lockdown only to bake the best one for your Birthday. You had the first bite of all those 30 cakes but this one.. Was it your way of celebrating 30 birthdays in advance? You've left many questions unanswered for your loved ones...” [sic]

The Khulata Kali Khulena actor further wrote that she understands that his demise was 'not an act of cowardice', but it came from 'a place of helplessness'. She confirmed that he was dealing with depression. She revealed that he was very close to beating the disease and added that a better life was waiting for them ahead of the struggle. She wrote, “Should I be mad at you for leaving me halfway or grateful for the time you were mine?? How does it matter? How does anything matter now??”

In the post, Mayuri Deshmukh stated that she is praying for her husband’s soul to have a peaceful journey ahead. She added that he should follow the angels as they guide him and not be as stubborn as he always was. She even added that she and his family loved him immensely and hoped that they had expressed it enough when he was with them. Towards the end of the emotional post, Mayuri Deshmukh wrote, “You've loved me soooo much despite your pain, I shall continue to reciprocate despite mine! Happy Birthday!!! Yours Truly, #baaykotujhinawasachi.” [sic]

