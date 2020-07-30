Aashutosh Bhakre Shared Post About 'hope And Survival' Just A Month Before His Suicide

Marathi film actor Aashutosh Bhakre allegedly died by suicide on July 29. The 32-year-old actor was found hanging at his residence in Nanded, in the Marathwada region. Reportedly, he was found hanging by his parents at his flat in the Ganesh Nagar area of the town. It has been revealed that the actor had shared a video of a doctor talking about the 'hope and survival' a month before his demise.

Aashutosh Bhakare shared a video about the hope of survival

ALSO READ: 'Khulata Kali Khulena' Actor Mayuri Deshmukh's Husband Aashutosh Bhakre Dies By Suicide

In the video, shared by the actor, the doctor is seen talking about how negative and suicidal thoughts can be subsided when help is offered. In the video, the doctor can be heard saying that if a person is talking about committing suicide, help should be offered and that the person should be spoken to about the importance of life. The video reportedly raised questions about what the actor was going through and what lead him to talk about the issue.

Aashutosh Bhakre was reportedly suffering from depression for a few days. However, what lead him to take the drastic step still remains unknown. According to PTI, the incident came to light when Bhakre was found hanging by his parents, the official said. The official further said that an accidental death case has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded, around 575 km from Mumbai, and further probe was on.

ALSO READ: Aashutosh Bhakre's Death: Close Friend Ketaki Palav Says Tried To Contact Mayuri Deshmukh

PI Anant Narute from Shivaji Nagar police station, Nanded confirmed that they had come to know about the news at around 1:30 pm on June 29. Aashutosh Bhakre’s father had said he does not blame anyone for his son's death. Narute added that the police did not reach out to any other family members as they were all dealing with the loss of the actor.

Aashutosh Bhakre was married to popular Marathi Television actor Mayuri Deshmukh. The couple tied the knot four years ago in 2016. The actor rose to fame with the 2013 film Bhakar. He has also acted in Ichar Tharla Pakka, in which he was lauded for his stellar acting skills. Mayuri Deshmukh rose to fame after her stint in the television show Khulta Kali Khulena.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Shreya Ghoshal Sang 'Khulata Kali Khulena' Title Track?

Mayuri Deshmukh’s Khulta Kali Khulena co-star and close friend Ketaki Palav spoke to a news portal and stated that she is in a state of shock. She added that Aashutosh Bhakre’s demise is a shock to the entire Marathi entertainment industry. Ketki Palav stated that she was very close to both Mayuri and Ashutosh and had even attended their wedding. She said that they shared a close bond and that it really pains her to speak anything about the couple right now. She went on to say that it is a piece of very personal and painful news for her.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Television Actor Susheel Gowda Dies By Suicide; Reasons Unknown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.