Aayatya Gharat Gharoba's Cast Includes Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf & More; Check Out

Marathi comedy-drama and musical flick, Aayatya Gharat Gharoba hit the screens in 1991. The superhit film was directed by actor-filmmaker, Sachin Pilgaonkar and director-producer, Sachin Sharma. Aayatya Gharat Gharoba follows the life story of Gopinath, played by the veteran star, Ashok Saraf, who is a poor man and believes in keeping others happy. Take a look at the star cast of Aayatya Gharat Gharoba.

Also Read | GOT7's Jackson Wang releases monochromatic teaser of his upcoming single 'Alone'

Aayatya Gharat Gharoba's Cast

Sachin Pilgaonkar as Kedar Kirtikar

Marathi movie Aayatya Gharat Gharoba's cast includes the director of the film, Sachin Pilgaonkar in the lead role. The actor has appeared in several Hindi and Marathi films. In 1962, Sachin made his acting debut as a child actor in the Marathi flick, Ha Maaza Marg Eekla. Some of Sachin Pilgaonkar's popular Hindi films include Dak Ghar, Majhli Didi, Jewel Thief, Sholay, Geet Gaata Chal and many others.

Also Read | Sai Lokur turns 'water baby' with four-legged friend Mocha in Goa, shares glimpse

Ashok Saraf as Gopinath

Ashok Saraf is best known for his comedy films in Marathi and Hindi film industry. Some of his best Bollywood films include Singham, Dhamaal, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein and many others. Ashok Saraf has been working in the film and television industry since 1969.

Also Read | Miranda Cosgrove shares BTS pic from 'iCarly reboot' sets ft. Nathan & Jerry

Laxmikant Berde as Kashiram Kasture

Late actor Laxmikant Berde also appeared in Hindi and Marathi films. In the year 1989, the actor made his Hindi film debut with popular Bollywood film, Maine Pyar Kiya. The veteran star also performed in several Marathi plays. Some of them include Thamb Taklya Bhang Padto, Tour Tour, Abab Vitoba bolu lagala, Gharat Hasare tare and Pandit ata tari shahane vha.

Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala pulls an all-nighter, gives a sneak-peek into her unkempt look

Rajeshwari Sachdev as Kaanan

Rajeshwari Sachdev, who appears in Hindi and Marathi films, is best known for her role in Shyam Benegal's film Sardari Begum. The film released in 1996 and won her the 1997 National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. The actor also works in television series. She has appeared in daily soaps like Balika Vadhu, Peshwa Bajirao, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Shaadi Mubarak.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.