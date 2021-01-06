Abhidnya Bhave Kick-starts Pre-wedding Rituals With 'Grahmukh Vidhi'; See Pictures

Marathi actor Abhidnya Bhave surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to businessman Mehul Pai, last year. The actor is all set to tie the knot with her fiance and start a new chapter in her life. Her pre-wedding functions have already begun and she simultaneously shared pictures of her pre-wedding functions on Instagram. Abhidnya Bhave shared pictures from her Grahamakh ritual function recently. Check out her pictures below:

Abhidnya Bhave's pre-wedding functions

Abhidnya Bhave shared a few pictures from her Grahamakh function. The Grahamakh function is a vidhi done before the actual wedding. It’s a ritual to worship and request the Gods to keep away the troubles, difficulties, health problems from the family and the bride and groom. Grahamakh also marks the starting of the marriage vidhi where ‘Lagna Sankalpa’ is made in front of family members and the Gods.

Abhidnya looked pretty as she donned a baby pink saree for the function. She wore a traditional Maharashtrian saree and posed for pictures flashing her cute smile. She paired her pink saree with a golden border with a matching blouse. She also wore gold and green traditional bangles and a Mundavalya on her forehead. The Mundavalya was made of pearls and strings which define the togetherness of the bride and groom.

Abhidnya Bhave and Mehul Pai have decided to get married in an intimate ceremony with their close friends and family members. Abhidnya also shared a few pictures of her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony. Many of her close friends also shared some unseen pictures of the bride happily smiling for pictures, as they looked much in love. On the work front, Abhidnya Bhave appears on the Marathi TV show Rang Majha Vegla. She portrays a negative character on the show. She’s most popular for most of her negative roles in various other TV shows.

