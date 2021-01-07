Abidnya Bhave Ties Knot With Mehul Pai, Friends Share Wedding Pictures

Marathi actor Abhidnya Bhave tied the knot to businessman Mehul Pai in an intimate ceremony on January 6, 2021. Abhidnya Bhave announced her engagement to Mehul Pai last year, surprising everyone. She had been sharing pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations on her official social media account. Many of Abhidnya Bhave's friends from the fraternity attended her wedding and shared pictures with the couple on social media. Check out some Abhidnya Bhave and Mehul Pai's wedding photos.

Abhidnya Bhave's wedding photos

Abhidnya Bhave gained immense popularity with her negative character on the show Khulta Kali Khulena. Her co-star from the show, Mayuri Deshmukh shared some unseen pictures from Abhidnya Bhave's wedding. She shared a few pictures with the couple and her co-stars from the show. Abhidnya Bhave and Mehul Pai were twinning in wedding outfits while Mayuri draped a pretty pink and blue coloured saree.

Also Read: Ahilyabai Holkar Serial's Cast: Here's A List Of All The Actors & Characters On The Show

Also Read: Abhidnya Bhave Thanks Shreya Bugde's Gesture Of Inviting Her Home For Traditional 'Kelvan'

Comedian and actor Shreya Bugde also shared a few of Abhidnya Bhave's wedding photos on social media, which went viral soon. Most of the pictures shared were from Abhidnya Bhave and Mehul Pai's wedding reception. Abhidnya chose a golden saree for the function while Mehul was dressed in blue and golden attire.

Also Read: 'Khulata Kali Khulena's' Abhidnya Bhave Turns Into A 'lit Banno' At Her Mehendi; See Pics

Abhidnya's Khulta Kali Khulena co-star Om Prakash Shinde was also present at the wedding and was dressed in golden attire. Tejaswini Pandit, Siddharth Chandekar, Mitali Mayekar, Nilesh Darwatkar, Namrata Awte, Nikhil Sheth, Saurabh Gokhle, Anuja Sathe and many other celebrities from the Marathi film fraternity attended Abhidnya Bhave and Mehul Pai’s wedding.

Their wedding ceremony and functions ended with a flower shower, photos of which went viral on the internet. Mehul Pai is an entrepreneur and has been friends with Abhidnya Bhave for a long time. They announced their engagement in October last year and got married in an intimate ceremony this year.

Also Read: Abhidnya Bhave Kick-starts Pre-wedding Rituals With 'Grahmukh Vidhi'; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.