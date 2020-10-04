Did You Know Marathi Star Abhidnya Bhave Quit Her Air Hostess Job To Join Acting Industry?

Tula Pahate Re fame Abhidnya Bhave has now become a well-known face in the Marathi film fraternity. She rose to fame after essaying the role of Monica in Khulta Kali Khulena and has proven her versatility by essaying distinct role on-screen. But do you know that before venturing in the acting industry Abbidnya Bhave was associated with the aviation field?

Abhidnya Bhave’s aviation connection

Not many know but the Tula Pahate Re star was working as an air hostess in an airline company. However, Abhidnya soon realised that becoming an actor was her lifelong dream. Thus to perceive her career in the film industry, she gave up her job as an air hostess and started her career from naught. After essaying several cameo roles on the small screen, she was roped in for shows like Khulta Kali Khulena and Tula Pahate Re, which proved to be a boon for her career and propelled her to fame.

Previously, remembering her time as an air hostess, Abhidnya shared a throwback picture from her ‘travelling’ days. Calling herself a traveller, the actor added how the experience liberated and gave her immense power. She penned down a heartfelt note while sharing the photo and elaborating her views on her previous career she said,

Yes, i was a traveler, i still am!

It liberates me, gives me power to dream big, reminds me of the fact that how small i am , and that i am lucky enof to see and experience a different life on the other part of earth at a given time...It completes me!!!

And as i am a part of history in the making (quarantine)where the whole humankind is locked down in their own nest, it made me realise that i forgot to be grateful lately for all the independence i enjoyed, for the nature i cherished, for the oxygen that keeps me alive , the water that quenches my thirst, and the food that gives me strength!

I am a part of nature and henceforth I PLEDGE all my life there will not be a single day when i would not thank the ultimate power for giving me all of this for free...

ALWAYS GREATFUL,

SEE YOU SOON TRAVEL

On the professional front, she is currently a part of the Marathi comedy show Chal Hawa Yeu Dya. The premise of the show revolves around the comedy sketch of a fictional village namely Thukaratwadi. In the village, host Nilesh Sable invites celebrity guests at his cafe.

