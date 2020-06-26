On Suresh Gopi's Birthday, Here's The ONLY Hindi Movie He Has Appeared In; Read Details

Suresh Gopi is one of the most famous Malayalam actors who is known for his amazing screen presence. But while everyone seems aware of his Mollywood work, few know that he also appeared in a Hindi movie. Here's more on it.

More about Suresh Gopi's only Hindi movie

Back in 1988, Suresh Gopi made his first and only appearance in a Hindi movie. He appeared in a supporting role in the movie New Delhi. It is a remake of a popular Malayalam film of the same name.

The plot of New Delhi revolves around an honest journalist, Vijay Kumar. After he exposes the corrupt practices of two politicians, he is beaten so much so that he becomes partly paralyzed and also gets imprisoned. Directed by the Mollywood filmmaker, Joshiy, the movie casts Jeetendra and Sumalatha in the lead. In New Delhi, Suresh Gopi appeared in the role of the boyfriend of one of the politician's sister.

The Malayalam New Delhi was a roaring success, especially among the 'Jeetu' fans. However, unlike the Malayalam version, the Hindi remake of Suresh Gopi's New Delhi did not work at the box office. The movie had the same supporting cast as the original version and the Bollywood audience failed to resonate with them.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi is celebrating his 61st birthday today, that is June 26, 2020. Many celebrities like Dulquer Salman and Mohanlal took to their social media to wish the star. Check out Suresh Gopi's birthday wishes here:

Happy Birthday Dear Suresh Gopi. Happy to share the teaser of your new movie Kaaval on this special day.https://t.co/s53UvE5p84#HappyBirthdaySureshGopi — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 26, 2020

On the work front, Suresh Gopi was last seen in Varane Avashyamund which also starred Dulquer Salman. The premise of the movie is based on four people and how their lives get entwined after a series of unusual experiences. The film landed in a controversy after some people took offence at a dog being named Prabhakaran in the movie.

However, Dulquer apologised for it and make the necessary changes. Today on Suresh Gopi's birthday, the actor treated his fans to a teaser of his upcoming movie, Kaaval. The teaser shows Gopi with a bruised eye and drawing a gun to shoot. Take a look:

Other than this, Suresh Gopi's also has the Hindi-Tamil bilingual movie called Mahavir Karna. The movie features Vikram in the titular role. Apart from this Gopi also has Sapno Ki Rani and Lelam 2 in his kitty.

