Abhidnya Bhave Was Touched By THIS Show And Her Take Away From It Is Interesting

Born in Maharashtra, Abhidnya Bhave is an Indian actor mostly known for her work in Marathi television shows. She was cast in the Marathi television show ‘Khulata Kali Khulena’ and rose to fame due to her role of ‘Monica’ in it. The latest television show Abhidnya Bhave was a part of was ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya – Shelibrity Pattern’ which aired on ‘Zee Marathi’ this year. Last year, the actor posted a photo of the cast of a show she was watching and attached a meaningful caption along with it.

Also Read: Did You Know Marathi Star Abhidnya Bhave Quit Her Air Hostess Job To Join Acting Industry?

‘This is us!’ touched Abhidnya’s soul

Abhidnya’s post was of a photo of the main cast of the show of ‘This is us!’ and the actor added the hashtag ‘#aseriesthetouchedmysoul’ towards the end of its caption. It seemed that the show had truly moved her emotionally and led her to the realisation of the importance of relationships and how they add to the journey of one’s life. Abhidnya even added in caps ‘MUST WATCH’ at the end so it is definite that she insists on her fans watching the show.

Also Read: Actor Amruta Deshmukh Uninstalls TikTok; Abhidnya Bhave Praises Her BFF

Abhidnya Bhave’s takeaway from ‘This is us!’

On June 12, 2019, Abhidnya Bhave’s Instagram saw a very meaningful and important message about life that she wrote as part of a post. In the post, she talked about how every person should treasure the relationships they build with certain people in their lives and to be thankful for their existence. The actor expressed her feelings and thoughts regarding the importance of such valuable relationships. This happened after she watched a show called ‘This is us!’ which she mentioned at the end of her caption.

Also Read: Abhidnya Bhave Shares Throwback Video, Says She Misses Being On Set

Abhidnya Bhave’s Instagram

The actor has been active on the social platform of Instagram for a while now. She continues to update her profile on a more or less regular basis to date. Abhidnya Bhave’s Instagram saw her in an over-the-knee sequined dress on October 16, 2020. She captioned the picture, ‘When life gives you curves, flaunt them’ and added due credits of the professionals who contributed to the photoshoot.

Also Read: Did You Know Pooja Sawant Won A Beauty Pageant Before Kick Starting Her Career In Films?

Abhidnya Bhave has been very interactive on her Instagram and shares many aspects of her life with her fans on the same. The actor gained more recognition due to her Marathi television show ‘Tula Pahate Re’ that aired on the ‘Zee Marathi’ channel. Abhidnya also owns a clothing brand ‘Tejaadnyaa’ along with her friend Tejaswini Pandit. The two friends can be seen modelling their products on the official Instagram page of their brand as well.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.