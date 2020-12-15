Poornima Indrajith Celebrates 18 Years Of Marriage With Indrajith; See Posts Here

Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran and wife Poornima Indrajith recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures while wishing each other a happy 18-year anniversary. Indrajith posted a bunch of pictures from the beach and put up a heartfelt note on social media, highlighting the love he has for his wife.

Poornima, on the other hand, put up a few party pictures and videos from their recent celebration while throwing some light on how the last 18 years of her life with Indrajith have been. Fans of the couple have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see them together and growing.

Indrajith and Poornima's wedding anniversary

Actor Indrajith Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of picture and videos as he was celebrating his eighteenth wedding anniversary with wife, Poornima Indrajith. In the first bunch of pictures, he is seen posing with Poornima at a gorgeous beach while donning unique outfits and bright outfits. In these candid set of photographs, he is seen wearing a vibrant and colourful shirt with a pair of befitting glasses. Poornima Indrajith, on the other hand, is seen wearing a bodycon co-ord set which has been studded in golden sequin work. She is also spotted wearing a bright pink blazer to complete her look.

In the caption for the post, he has mentioned that Poornima has been his pillar of strength for years now. He has started off by speaking about how tough the year has been and how they managed to get through it, together. Indrajith Sukumaran also added a solo picture of his wife and explained how fun-filled and good the 18 years have been. He has also expressed his love for his wife while wishing her a happy anniversary.

Poornima Indrajith also decided to share the beach pictures on her social media, while speaking highly of the 18 years spent with Indrajith. She has added a quirky caption to the post and has mentioned jokingly that their marriage is now legal. Have a look.

In the last post, Poornima Indrajith is seen having a party at home with her husband. In the videos, she is seen dancing with a lot of energy while Indrajith grooves smoothly with the music. She has mentioned that their marriage is all about the balance with her madness and his smooth moves. Have a look at the post on Poornima Indrajith’s Instagram.

Image courtesy: Poornima Indrajith Instagram

