Actor Amruta Deshmukh Uninstalls TikTok; Abhidnya Bhave Praises Her BFF

Many celebrities are joining the bandwagon of uninstalling the popular video-sharing app, TikTok. Amruta Deshmukh, who enjoys a huge fan base on various social media platforms including TikTok, recently exited from the video-sharing app. Deshmukh encouraged fans to use more of Indian based apps. Abhidnya Bhave, her BFF, praised the Me Tuzhich Re actor. Read on to know more details:

Amruta Deshmukh uninstalls TikTik app

Me Tuzhich Re actor took to her Instagram and declared that she will no longer be using the video-sharing app, TikTok. She accompanied the post with a caption, ''“China Ko Jawaab”- Youtube this video by Sonam Wangchuk, you will get all the answers. 💁🏻 Swipe left for alternative apps.⬅️ (It was a forwarded image, fact checking required) • P.s. Videos I will be uploading henceforth will be either already made on TikTok from my library or by Roposo App. #BanChineseApps'' Check out the post shared by Amruta Deshmukh:

Amruta Deshmukh's BFF, Abhidnya Bhave also took to her Instagram and praised the Me Tuzhich Re actor. She praised the decision Amruta Deshmukh took. Reportedly, Abhidnya Bhave wrote and expressed her feelings about using power as an artist in a wise manner. She even shared on her social media story that she never had an account on TikTok. The post read, ''This is called using the power of being an artist wisely. I have never been a fan of Tiktok though. And Never had an account on it but I think a move has to start with you and me, whether you are a person or artist doesn’t matter. Hence I congratulate Amruta for being a citizen first then an artist. Because It’s not about banning what's inappropriate, it's promoting what appropriate”

Amruta Deshmukh is known for her role as Riya Vardhe in the popular tv show, Me Tuzhich Re. The Marathi tv show also features other prominent actors, like Sangram Salvi, who is known for his role as Jaydatta. On the other hand, Abhidnya Bhave, who predominantly works in Marathi cinema is known for her performance in Khulta Kali Khulena, where she essayed a negative role for the very first time. She is also known for playing the role of Myra in the show titled, Tula Pahate Re, which features Subhodh Bhave and Gayatri Datar.

