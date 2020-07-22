Abhijeet Khandkekar & Mrunal Celebrate 'Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena' 10th Anniversary

Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The show marked the debut of actors Mrunal Dusanis and Abhijeet Khandkekar. The show recently completed ten years. Mrunal Dusanis has taken to Instagram to share a gratitude post on the occasion of the ten year anniversary of Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Abhijeet Khandkekar-Mrunal Dusanis celebrate ten years of their show

Mrunal Dusanis played the role of Samika in the Marathi TV show, Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena. The actor rose to prominence with her performance in the show alongside Abhijeet Khandkekar. Mrunal Dusanis took to Instagram to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the popular show. She shared a poster that features her and Abhijeet Khandkekar sitting on a bench. She accompanied the post with a caption. Mrunal Dusanis wrote, ''10 Years Of Majhiya Priyala Prit Kalena ....❤️❤️ Grateful 🙏🙏'' The post shared by Mrunal Dusanis has earned over 20k likes in just a day. Check out the post shared by Mrunal Dusanis:

Majhiya Priyala Prit Kalena is produced under the banner name, Balaji Telefilms. The TV show premiered on June 14, 2010, and features some of the popular faces in the Marathi film industry. Some of the prominent actors featured in the tv show are Sanjay Mone, Suhita Thatte, Sumukhi Pendse, and Amita Khopkar. The show revolves around the love story of Samika (Mrunal Dusanis) and Abhi (Abhijeet Khandkekar) and the plot focuses on their lives after the couple fall in love with each other.

The two actors, Mrunal Dusanis and Abhijeet Khandkekar are known for their appearances in Maharashtracha Superstar. On the professional front, Abhijeet Khandkekar is seen playing the role of Gurunath in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. Some of the most memorable performances of Abhijeet Khandkekar came in movies like Baba, Me Pan Sachin, Dhyanimanu, Bhay, and Jai Maharashtra Dhaba.

On the other hand, Mrunal Dusanis currently features in He Mann Baware. Mrunal Dusanis is known for playing lead roles in several Marathi TV shows. Apart from her performance in Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena, she is also known for her appearance in Tu Tithe Mee. These tv shows were widely popular amongst the viewers.

