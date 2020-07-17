'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update July 16, 2020: Gurunath In A Fix Due To Shanaya

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The show features Abhijeet Khandkekar as Gurunath Subhedar, Rasika Sunil as Shanaya, and Anita Date as Radhika Subhedar. Created by Kedar Vaidya, the fresh episodes after the lockdown started airing from July 13, 2020. The latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko showed Gurunath getting into a major fix as a result of Shanaya's bizarre act. Read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 16, 2020:

The episode started with Radhika -- she went to visit Gurunath's mother and they spend quality time together. Meanwhile, the screen shifted to Maya's cabin. Gurunath stole the cheque and Saumitra arrived at her office and is shocked to see Gurunath at the office. On the other hand, Shanaya along with her mother made plans to act crazy in front of Gurunath and arrange the things at her place in a disorderly manner. Gurunath explained that he arrived to go through some files but Maya arrived by then.

Saumitra said he arrived as he wanted to invite her for dinner with him and Radhika. She declined and told that she had other plans and Saumitra left. Gurunath said that he arrived there to confirm their dinner plan as he wanted to make sure she knows about Shanaya's crazy behaviour. Radhika invited Gurunath's mother at her place, however, she declined in a very funny way. The two then spent some quality time and reminisced about their past.

Gurunath arrived at his pace and questioned about the house being disordered. Shanaya then said she will not leave unless he gives her money. Saumitra arrived at Gurunath's mother's place and they had dinner together. Saumitra spoke about their incident at the office.

Gurunath started getting worried when Maya came and asked Shanaya to act accordingly. Shanaya started acting weirdly on purpose. Maya got worried about Shanaya's act while Gurunath, on the other hand, tried to control her behaviour. Later, Shanaya asked to play forcefully while Maya asked Gurunath to stop. Gurunath took Shanaya into another room and he told her to not act 'extra crazy'. She further went on to hit Gurunath with a broom, following which the episode ended.

