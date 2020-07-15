'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update | July 14, 2020: Gurunath Calls Shanaya Crazy

Filming of several TV shows and web series were stalled due to the Coronavirus lockdown. However, Majhya Navryachi Bayko started airing fresh episodes from Monday, that is July 13, 2020. The show features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Isha Keskar, Anita Date, Shweta Mehandale, Sharmila Rajaram Shine and others in key roles.

In the latest episode of Majhya Navryachi Bayko, that aired on July 14, 2020, Gurunath was seen taking away the ring from Shanaya and he disrespected Shanaya by calling her crazy in front of Maya. Read further ahead for Majhya Navryachi Bayko written update:

Majhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 14, 2020

The last episode of Majhya Navryachi Bayko started with Shanaya and Gurunath. Shanaya ran away with the ring and Gurunath followed her and asked her to give back the ring. Shanaya refused to give it back as she said the ring belonged to her. Maya tried to calm down the situation and Gurunath started talking down to Shanaya and said she is crazy and that they should not contact her. Shanaya tried to make Maya cautious of Gurunath's ill behaviour.

ALSO READ | Shashank Udapurkar Shares Adorable Picture With Veteran Star Ashok Saraf

Radhika confronted Shanaya and made her understand her feelings. She also explained to her about her feelings when Shanaya hurt her. Shanaya apologised and Radhika ensured that Shanaya would not face the same issue as her. The scene then shifts to Maya and Gurunath. Maya questioned if the ring belonged to Shanaya. Gurunath confronted her and said that Shanaya is crazy and expressed his feelings for her and said that he hoped about their relationship. Gurunath tried to please Maya and said that if Maya trusted then he would accept the ring he gave.

ALSO READ | Gautami Deshpande & Virajas Kulkarni's Show 'Mazha Hoshil Na' Resumes Shoot

Shanaya and Radhika discussed what they should have done. Radhika suggested that she should have controlled her anger and shared Gurunath's plan and next moves. Radhika suggested Shanaya meet Maya and talk to her. Gurunath talked to Shanaya's brother and shared the incident and that there is the involvement of a girl named Pinky in the matter.

Saumitra and Radhika talked about their companies' merger and said that they should tell Maya about Gurunath's behaviour. Maya, however, remains confused about the whole situation. Gurunath went to Shanaya's house and questioned about her presence. Shanaya, meanwhile, went to Maya's house and apologied her for her behaviour and invited her for dinner.

ALSO READ | 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' & Other Marathi TV Shows That Resumed Shoot Post Lockdown

Shayana later informed Radhika that she did all the things instructed by her. Shanaya arrived home and informed about their dinner plan. Following this, Radhika and Saumitra talked about how Shanya is in need and revealed that Chinky is none other than Shanaya. Radhika then ensured that Shanaya will not face the same situation she faced.

ALSO READ | 'Tuzyat Jiv Rangala', Featuring Akshaya Deodar And Hardeek Joshi, Resumes Shooting

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.