Abhijeet Khandkekar's Most Memorable Looks In Traditional Outfits

Abhijeet Khandkekar is one of the popular faces in the Marathi television industry. The actor has impressed the viewers and critics with his stellar performances in tv shows like Majhya Navryachi Bayko. Abhijeet Khandkekar made his acting debut with Jai Maharashtra Dhaba Batinda in the year 2013. Apart from his work in movies and TV, he is also known for his unique fashion sense and style. Scrolling through his Instagram, one can see that he has posted pictures of himself in several unique, stylish outfits, setting fashion goals for his fans. With all that said now, here are Abhijeet Khandkekar's Instagram photos where he appears in traditional outfits. Read on:

Abhijeet Khandkekar's traditional fashion

The actor recently shared a picture on his Instagram where he can be seen donning a traditional outfit. Abhijeet Khandkekar is sporting a red-shaded kurta and teamed it with a dhoti. He seems to be making a style statement with the traditional outfit. He accompanied the post with a caption, ''Greater peace lies in...Minding your own business !''

Abhijeet Khandkekar can be seen donning a kurta and lungi, instead of opting for the traditional look of jeans with a kurta. The actor sported a white lungi and teamed it with ethnic kurta and the lungi as well as the kurta feature some quotes. Check out Khandkekar's look in a traditional outfit.

Here is yet another look of Abhijeet Khandkekar that fans loved. The actor wore a long red-shaded kurta and teamed it with dark red dhoti that features some embroidered design. He completed his look with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals. The actor kept the overall look simple without opting for any accessories. Check out the traditional look of Abhijeet Khandkekar.

Abhijeet Khandkekar looks ravishing in the picture shared by the actor. He can be seen wearing a bright yellow kurta with small floral designed patterns on it. He completed his look by opting for a black watch and the traditional Pheta. The Pheta sported by the actor was one of the major highlights of his entire look:

Abhijeet Khandkekar's love for traditional outfits is quite evident. In the picture shared by the actor, he can be seen going for an all-blue outfit with the kurta and pajama. Check out the look:

